Indonesia To Extend Halal Certification Deadline To October 2028

Indonesia has officially extended the mandatory halal certification deadline for certain product categories to October 2028.

Under Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 concerning the Implementation of Halal Product Assurance, several product categories were scheduled to be subject to mandatory halal certification from October 17, 2026. However, the deadlines are now expected to be extended for another two years, following a press release from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs announcing that an amendment to the regulation reflecting the new deadlines is to be issued soon.

Revised Deadlines

The extended deadlines apply to the following product categories:

For imported food products, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughter services, the deadline has been extended to October 18, 2028.

For natural-based medicines, quasi-medicines, health supplements, cosmetics, chemical products, genetically engineered products, and certain categories of consumer goods, the phase-in period has been extended to October 17, 2028.

For all other categories, the phase-in period remains unchanged under Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024.

As a result of the extension, BPJPH Regulation No. 4 of 2026 on the Conformity Assessment of Foreign Halal Products Entering Indonesia will be revoked. Under that regulation, importers were required to apply for a halal conformity assessment before submitting an import customs declaration, applicable to both halal-certified and non-halal products. The government has determined that the broader halal ecosystem, which involves multiple agencies and stakeholders, is not yet ready for full implementation.

Early Certification

Despite the extended deadline, LPPOM MUI, which is tasked with carrying out inspections, studies, and analyses of the halal status of products, has encouraged business operators to begin the halal certification process early, as certification is not merely a matter of regulatory compliance but also reflects consumer trust and the responsibility to uphold the rights of Muslim consumers.