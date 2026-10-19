Linguistic Dignity In Education: Mother Tongue As Constitutional Right

Examination of Supreme Court’s Padam Mehta ruling establishing right to mother tongue education under Article 19(1)(a), directing Rajasthan to implement Rajasthani in schools per NEP 2020.

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Introduction

India’s linguistic diversity, over 19,500 mother tongues spoken across the nation, presents both cultural richness and pedagogical challenges in education delivery. The Supreme Court’s judgment in Padam Mehta v. State of Rajasthan fundamentally reorients how constitutional law understands linguistic rights in education, holding that the right to receive education in one’s mother tongue flows from Article 19(1)(a)’s guarantee of freedom of speech and expression.

Reading Mother Tongue Rights into Article 19(1)(a)

The Court’s reasoning begins with an expansive interpretation of Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Traditional jurisprudence understood this as protecting the right to speak, write, and disseminate information. The judgment extends this to include the right to receive information in a form that is meaningful and comprehensible. Education imparted in an unfamiliar language impedes understanding, risks impairing foundational development, and engenders alienation, thereby defeating elementary education’s purpose.

The Court emphasizes that true freedom of expression lies not merely in the ability to communicate but in the ability to understand, internalize, and process information to make informed choices. A child taught in a language they do not comprehend cannot meaningfully participate in classroom discourse, express doubts, or engage critically with content. This renders the constitutional promise of free and compulsory education under Article 21A hollow if the medium itself becomes a barrier.

This doctrinal move connects Article 19(1)(a) with Article 21A (right to education) and Article 350A (endeavour to provide mother tongue instruction at primary stage for linguistic minorities). While Article 350A uses “endeavour” language, suggesting non-justiciability, the Court reads it alongside Article 19(1)(a) to create enforceable rights. The judgment cites Section 29(2)(f) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which mandates medium of instruction “as far as practicable” in the child’s mother tongue, as statutory recognition of this constitutional principle.

Language Exclusion Despite Linguistic Identity

Rajasthani, spoken by over 80 million people across Rajasthan and neighbouring states, remains excluded from the Eighth Schedule’s 22 scheduled languages despite decades of advocacy. The language lacks official status in Rajasthan itself, where Hindi dominates government, education, and public life. This creates a paradox where children speak Rajasthani at home but encounter Hindi or English in schools, disrupting cognitive continuity.

The petitioners challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s dismissal of their plea for Rajasthani recognition in schools. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court judgment, observing that the State cannot remain indifferent to linguistic identity when constitutional provisions and parliamentary statutes mandate mother tongue accommodation. The Court rejected reliance on Eighth Schedule inclusion as prerequisite, holding that regional languages deserve educational recognition irrespective of scheduled status.

This reasoning has implications beyond Rajasthan. Languages like Bhojpuri, Tulu, Garhwali, and Kumaoni, each with millions of speakers, face similar exclusion despite pending demands for Eighth Schedule recognition. The judgment signals that States must recognize linguistic realities on the ground, not await central classification, when formulating education policy.

The Directives

The Court issued specific directions to Rajasthan, structured progressively to balance feasibility with rights realization. First, the State must formulate a comprehensive policy for mother tongue-based education aligned with National Education Policy 2020. NEP 2020 mandates instruction in home language, mother tongue, or regional language until at least Grade 5, preferably till Grade 8 and beyond. This provides policy scaffolding for State-level implementation.

Second, Rajasthan must recognize Rajasthani as a local or regional language for educational purposes, accord it due status, and progressively facilitate its adoption as medium of instruction at foundational and preparatory stages, subsequently extending to higher levels. This phased approach acknowledges infrastructure constraints, textbook development, teacher training, curriculum design, while setting clear timelines for expansion.

Third, Rajasthani must be introduced as a subject in all schools, government and private, in a phased and progressive manner. This ensures exposure even where medium-of-instruction transition requires time. The Court emphasized that this is not optional preference but constitutional obligation flowing from Articles 19(1)(a), 21A, and 350A read with RTE Act provisions.

Pedagogical Foundations

The judgment rests on well-established pedagogical research demonstrating mother tongue instruction’s cognitive benefits. UNESCO studies show children taught in their first language learn to read faster, develop stronger foundational skills, and transition more effectively to additional languages. Instruction in unfamiliar languages creates cognitive dissonance, where children memorize without comprehension, undermining critical thinking development.

The Court observes that imparting education in an unfamiliar language engenders a sense of alienation or apprehension, defeating elementary education’s purpose. This psychological dimension matters, children who cannot express themselves in classroom language withdraw from participation, reducing educational engagement. Mother tongue instruction validates linguistic identity, fostering confidence and cultural pride alongside academic achievement.

NEP 2020’s emphasis on multilingualism builds on this evidence, recommending three-language formulas that include regional languages alongside Hindi and English. The Rajasthan directives operationalize this recommendation, demonstrating how constitutional interpretation aligns with educational best practices. The judgment rejects paternalistic assumptions that States know better than parents which language benefits children, affirming parental choice in medium selection.

Implementation Challenges

Despite clear directives, implementation faces structural hurdles. Rajasthan lacks Rajasthani-medium textbooks beyond primary levels, requiring curriculum development across subjects and grades. Teacher recruitment must prioritize Rajasthani proficiency, yet current eligibility criteria emphasize Hindi and English. In-service training programs need redesign to equip teachers with multilingual pedagogies.

Financial implications are significant. Textbook translation, teacher training, and classroom material development require dedicated budgetary allocations. The State’s education budget, already strained by infrastructure gaps and teacher vacancies, must accommodate these costs without compromising other priorities. Central government support through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan could offset expenses, but coordination between State and Centre remains uncertain.

Political resistance may emerge. Hindi advocacy groups view regional language promotion as diluting national linguistic unity, while English-medium proponents argue it disadvantages students in competitive examinations. The Court’s judgment preempts these objections by emphasizing that mother tongue instruction strengthens, not weakens, multilingual competence—children learn additional languages more effectively after mastering foundational concepts in their first language.

Broader Implications

The judgment’s reasoning extends beyond Rajasthani to all regional languages excluded from formal education. States like Karnataka (Tulu), Uttarakhand (Garhwali, Kumaoni), and Jharkhand (Kurukh, Mundari) face similar constitutional obligations. The Court’s rejection of Eighth Schedule dependency as prerequisite empowers States to recognize languages based on speaker demographics and cultural significance, not central classification.

This has implications for linguistic minority protection under Article 350A. While that provision addresses minorities within States, the judgment’s Article 19(1)(a) reasoning applies universally, every child, regardless of minority status, deserves comprehensible instruction. This transforms mother tongue education from minority accommodation to general entitlement, requiring States to survey linguistic demographics and plan accordingly.

The judgment also intersects with digital education initiatives. As DIKSHA and other platforms deliver content in multiple languages, regional language inclusion becomes technically feasible. States can leverage digital infrastructure to supplement physical textbook development, accelerating implementation while building long-term capacity.

Conclusion

Rajasthan must establish a time-bound implementation roadmap with quarterly progress reporting to the Supreme Court. The policy formulation should involve linguistic experts, educators, and civil society to ensure pedagogical soundness and community buy-in. Pilot programs in Rajasthani-medium instruction at foundational stages can generate evidence for scaling, addressing feasibility concerns through demonstration rather than speculation.

Other States should proactively assess their linguistic landscapes and formulate similar policies, preempting litigation. The Ministry of Education can issue advisory guidelines synthesizing the judgment’s principles with NEP 2020 frameworks, providing technical support to States lacking capacity. Central funding through education schemes should prioritize mother tongue initiatives, aligning financial incentives with constitutional mandates.

Long-term transformation requires teacher education reform. Bachelor of Education curricula must include multilingual pedagogy modules, preparing future teachers for linguistically diverse classrooms. Existing teachers need in-service training on code-switching, translanguaging, and mother tongue-based multilingual education, skills absent from current professional development.

The Padam Mehta judgment represents a paradigm shift from linguistic homogenization to pluralistic education, recognizing that constitutional dignity encompasses the right to learn in one’s own language. Its success depends on translating judicial vision into administrative reality, ensuring that linguistic diversity becomes educational asset rather than bureaucratic burden.

References

Padam Mehta v. State of Rajasthan, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 849. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 19(1)(a). Constitution of India, 1950, Article 21A. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 350A. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Section 29(2)(f). National Education Policy 2020 (Ministry of Education, Government of India, 2020). Ministry of Education, ‘Implementation of NEP 2020’ (Press Information Bureau, November 2025) (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2297131®=6&lang=1) Ministry of Home Affairs, ‘Eighth Schedule Languages: Status and Pending Demands’ (2026) (https://www.mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/EighthSchedule_19052017.pdf) UNESCO, ‘Mother Tongue Education and Learning Outcomes: Global Evidence’ (2025). Indian Express, ‘How Supreme Court Endorsed Right to be Taught in Mother Tongue’ (May 2026) (https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-law/supreme-court-rajasthani-language-education-policy-mother-tongue-10687921/) Constitution of India, 1950, 7th Amendment (1956). Ministry of Education, ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Guidelines’ (2025).

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