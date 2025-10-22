Tech Regulation Campaign: 'Trust At Risk: Who's Accountable For Online Safety?'

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Pablo García Mexía’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Privacy topic(s)
in European Union
in European Union
in European Union
in European Union
in European Union
in European Union
in European Union
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
within Privacy, Environment and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
Our new Code≠Law series explores the race to
regulate the digital world as emerging technologies create tensions
between online freedoms and necessary safeguards.
Our first chapter, Trust at risk – who's accountable for
online safety?, takes a look at how online safety has become
one of the hardest challenges in modern tech governance - a global
web of regulation where compliance, privacy and free speech
collide. Our digital law head of practice in Madrid, Pablo
García Mexía, comments his views on the
situation.
Featuring insights from Ofcom, Google, Digital Industry
Group Inc (DIGI), and Insurance Crime Bureau, we delve
into how governments, regulators and businesses are redefining
accountability in an increasingly connected world.
How can businesses stay compliant and protect users without
undermining innovation or liberty?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.