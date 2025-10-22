ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Tech Regulation Campaign: 'Trust At Risk: Who's Accountable For Online Safety?'

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Our new Code≠Law series explores the race to regulate the digital world as emerging technologies create tensions between online freedoms and necessary safeguards.
Our first chapter, Trust at risk – who's accountable for online safety?, takes a look at how online safety has become one of the hardest challenges in modern tech governance - a global web of regulation where compliance, privacy and free speech collide. Our digital law head of practice in Madrid, Pablo García Mexía, comments his views on the situation.

Featuring insights from Ofcom, Google, Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), and Insurance Crime Bureau, we delve into how governments, regulators and businesses are redefining accountability in an increasingly connected world.

How can businesses stay compliant and protect users without undermining innovation or liberty?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pablo García Mexía
Iria Calviño
Jaime Bofill
