Healthy Byte | What To Make Of The RFI From Congress's Privacy Working Group And Why You Should Comment (Video)

Jen Pike, Jennifer Everett, and Evan Collier assess the focus of the Privacy Working Group based off the RFI. They discuss potential HIPAA exemptions, private rights of action, and increased responsibility to protect Americans' personal information. They also discuss the RFI's focus on how data security standards can improve, how the federal regulation could complement state artificial intelligence requirements, and the process for getting data privacy legislation passed. The deadline for RFI response is April 7, 2025.
