ARTICLE
3 September 2024

Workplace Data Privacy Update

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
In this data privacy update, we explore recent developments in data protection across various countries.
Worldwide Privacy
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this data privacy update, we explore recent developments in data protection across various countries.

The EU has introduced new cybersecurity legislation, while Belgium has dealt with numerous cases concerning the use of employee images and data. In Brazil, workplace privacy requirements are increasingly at odds with pay transparency mandates.

In Denmark, a register of employees terminated for gross misconduct has been deemed GDPR compliant. Meanwhile, German courts have sided with employees in cases involving disproportionate data subject access requests. Italy has made employee-friendly rulings, including a ban on facial recognition technology and a requirement for the swift deletion of employee metadata.

Kazakhstan has prohibited the collection of paper ID documents for onboarding, while Poland and Slovakia have imposed fines on employers for losing employee data. Turkey is moving to ban international data transfers based on consent, and Chile has introduced sweeping new data protection legislation. In a pro-employer move, Lithuania now permits the processing of criminal background data during onboarding under the principle of legitimate interests. Finally, the UK's YMCA recently faced a breach involving sensitive personal data.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ius Laboris
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More