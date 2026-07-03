Acceleration Of Adoption Of Reusable Fibre-based E-commerce Packaging

A recent article in Packaging Insights highlights how DS Smith and its partners are playing a central role in accelerating reusable packaging adoption ahead of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which introduces binding reuse targets.

DS Smith has launched the Reuse Fast Track initiative in partnership with Re-Zip and Raja Group, focusing on scaling reusable fiber-based e-commerce packaging. Positioned as Europe’s first large-scale reuse acceleration program using existing industrial solutions, the initiative aims to help businesses transition quickly to PPWR-compliant systems. It is designed not only to reduce environmental impact but also to demonstrate that reuse can deliver commercial and operational benefits, including improved efficiency and cost effectiveness.

A key objective of the program is to circulate 250,000 reusable packages within 12 months, gathering data on customer satisfaction, reuse rates, and end-user behaviour. Importantly, DS Smith emphasises that consumer participation—particularly the return of packaging—is critical to making reuse systems viable at scale.

The company also highlights the advantages of corrugated fiber-based materials versus alternatives. While reuse success depends on multiple rotations, DS Smith argues that economic viability should prioritise materials that are low-cost, widely recyclable, and resilient to loss or misuse. Fiber-based packaging benefits from a high recycling rate in Europe (around 90%), making it a practical choice even when return rates are imperfect.

Through Reuse Fast Track, DS Smith is encouraging adoption across industries such as cosmetics, fashion, and FMCG, signalling a broader ambition to mainstream reusable delivery packaging. The initiative aligns closely with PPWR requirements by helping brands prepare for future reuse mandates while reducing reliance on single-use packaging.

Intellectual property (IP) will play an important enabling role in the success of initiatives like Reuse Fast Track. Proprietary packaging designs, return logistics systems, tracking technologies, and material innovations can provide competitive advantage while ensuring consistency, durability, and scalability across reuse cycles. At the same time, carefully managed IP strategies—such as licensing or collaborative frameworks—can facilitate wider industry adoption and interoperability between partners. In this fast-evolving commercial landscape, IP is no-longer just about establishing a defensive position to hold off competitors, it has become one of the key enablers to accelerate investment and innovation in more sustainable technologies such as circular packaging systems aligned with PPWR objectives. Marks & Clerk has a large team of attorneys from across a wide range of specialist technical areas who are passionate about supporting companies involved in the transition to a more sustainable future. If you are solving problems, you are generating IP, so get in touch. We would love to hear from you.

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