The Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) (Amendment) ACT 2024

The Cybercrime, Prohibition Prevention (Amendment) ACT 2024 in Nigeria represents a significant overhaul of the country's cybercrime laws.

The Cybercrime, Prohibition Prevention (Amendment) ACT 2024 in Nigeria represents a significant overhaul of the country's cybercrime laws. The Act amends twelve (12) sections of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015. Key amendments include:

Enhanced penalties for cybercrimes such as identity theft, cyberstalking, and data breaches.

Mandated cybersecurity measures for public and private organizations, including the establishment of sectoral Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

Introduction of a cybersecurity levy to fund cybersecurity initiatives.

Strengthened provisions for international cooperation in cybercrime investigations.

The Value Proposition

The amendment is a response to the increasing sophistication and impact of cyberattacks in Nigeria.

It aims to:

Protect critical national infrastructure from cyber threats.

Safeguard the privacy and data of individuals and organizations.

Foster a secure digital ecosystem for businesses to thrive.

Enhance Nigeria's capacity to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes.

Align Nigeria's cybercrime laws with international standards.

Potential Implications

The Act has significant implications for businesses operating in Nigeria:

Compliance: Organizations must adhere to the mandated cybersecurity measures, which may require investments in technology, personnel, and processes.

Financial Burden: The cybersecurity levy will increase operational costs.

Risk Management: Businesses need to conduct thorough risk assessments and implement robust security measures to mitigate cyber threats.

Data Protection: Stronger data protection provisions require enhanced data management practices.

Legal Implications: Understanding the amended Act is crucial to avoid legal liabilities.

Signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, February 28, 2024. The Act strives to equip law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources needed to effectively combat contemporary cyber threats and to ensure improved freedom of expression in the country.

Originally published on 9 September 2024

