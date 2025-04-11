Deep Sea Mining (Part 1): Challenges, Opportunities And Legal Frameworks

Introduction

Deep Sea Mining "DSM" refers to the extraction of valuable mineral resources from the seabed in areas beyond the reach of traditional mining operations. These resources include polymetallic nodules, cobalt-rich crusts, and massive sulfides containing critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements. The increasing demand for these minerals, driven by the global transition to green energy and technological advancements, has placed DSM at the forefront of discussions about sustainable resource extraction.

This article aims to explore the legal and regulatory frameworks governing DSM, examine the challenges associated with its regulation, and identify opportunities to address these challenges. By doing so, it seeks to contribute to the ongoing discourse on how to balance resource extraction with environmental and social considerations.

Opportunities and Challenges with Deep-Sea Mining

DSM involves extracting mineral resources from the ocean floor, typically at depths greater than 200 meters. This emerging field is driven by the increasing demand for critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies, electronics, and other industries. However, it presents unique opportunities and challenges, raising important economic, environmental, and legal questions.

Opportunities Abundance of Critical Minerals: The deep sea harbors vast deposits of minerals, including polymetallic nodules, seafloor massive sulfides, and cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts. These deposits contain high concentrations of cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese, and rare earth elements, essential for electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy systems (e.g wind turbines and solar panels), and advanced electronic devices amongst others. Economic Growth and Development: Deep sea mining could stimulate economic growth, particularly for nations with exclusive economic zones (EEZs) rich in seabed resources. For developing nations, it represents an opportunity to diversify economies and reduce dependence on terrestrial mining. Reduced Pressure on Land-Based Mining: As terrestrial mineral reserves deplete and environmental concerns rise, deep-sea mining offers a potential alternative. It could mitigate the ecological damage associated with deforestation, habitat destruction, and pollution from land-based mining.



