UUBO Contributes To Bowman's 2025 Africa Guide To Data Protection Publication

In addition, there are certain data localisation provisions in some sector-specific laws. For example, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) mandates that bank verification number ( BVN ) data must be stored in Nigeria and must not be routed outside the country without the approval of the CBN.

Yes, the mandatory Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communication Technology issued by the National Information Technology Development Agency have certain data localisation requirements, including, for example, that all data and information management companies host all sovereign data in Nigeria.

Are there registration requirements