Regulating Nigeria's Midstream And Downstream Sector: The Legal And Operational Mandate Of The Nigerian Midstream And Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority Under The Petroleum Industry Act, 2021

INTRODUCTION

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 ("PIA") represents the most comprehensive reform of Nigeria's petroleum sector since the Petroleum Act of 1969. A defining feature of this transformation is the departure from a fragmented regulatory landscape toward a structure defined by functionspecific authorities. Under this new framework, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (" NMDPRA" or "Authority") is vested with the regulatory authority to coordinate operations within the midstream and downstream value chain, a departure from the omnibus regulatory regime that previously governed the sector.1

This article explores the legal and operational framework of the NMDPRA's mandate and provides guidance on how industry stakeholders can effectively navigate compliance and leverage strategic opportunities in Nigeria's evolving petroleum sector.

1. STATUTORY MANDATE AND THE BREADTH OF REGULATORY DISCRETION: THE DUAL ROLE OF THE NMDPRA

The PIA establishes the NMDPRA as a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, capable of suing and being sued in its corporate name.2 Beyond this, it vests the NMDPRA with a more nuanced role: technical and commercial regulation of the midstream and downstream segment of the oil and gas value chain. By unifying these functions, the PIA positions the NMDPRA as both a safety regulator and a market supervisor, enabling coordinated decision-making across operational and economic dimensions of the petroleum value chain.

Section 31 of the PIA requires the NMDPRA to establish an efficient, safe, and nondiscriminatory midstream and downstream petroleum market. These objectives provide NMDPRA with the flexibility to guide market structure while ensuring fair and safe operations.

For stakeholders, this emphasizes the value of proactive engagement to align business strategies with regulatory expectation. Nonetheless, these dynamics are further balanced by the PIA's built-in safeguards, which includesjudicial review, institutional oversight, stakeholder consultation, and clear statutory performance benchmarks3

2. THE LICENSING ARCHITECTURE AS A REGULATORY CONTROL MECHANISM

2.1 Multiplicity of Licences and Permits

The PIA adopts a licence-centric regulatory model, prohibiting the conduct of midstream or downstream petroleum operations without the relevant licence issued by the Authority.4 This requirement applies across the value chain. The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations 2025 further operationalise these activity-specific authorisations by prescribing detailed technical, safety, and operational standards. Collectively, this framework establishes a layered compliance regime characterised by concurrent licensing obligations and enforcement risk. For investors, this architecture underscores the importance of early licence mapping, robust compliance systems, and ongoing regulatory engagement to mitigate sanction risk.

2.2 Suspension and Revocation Powers

Under the statutory framework, a licensee is required to obtain the prior written consent of the NMDPRA before assigning, transferring, or novating a licence or any interest therein. 5 The PIA further provides that transfers undertaken without such consent may expose the licensee to regulatory consequences, including revocation.

Accordingly, where a licensee is already in breach of licence conditions or statutory obligations, an unauthorised transfer would compound the default and provide the NMDPRA with additional and independent grounds for suspension or revocation.

In managing such defaults, the PIA establishes a structured and due-process-driven mechanism. Upon the occurrence of a default, the NMDPRA is required to issue a notice of default, affording the licensee a minimum 60-day period to remedy the breach or make representations. During this cure period, a licensee may seek the NMDPRA's consent to transfer the licence to a technically and financially capable substitute operator as part of its remedial proposal.7 The Authority is statutorily obliged to consider such representations before reaching a final decision.8

Where suspension or revocation is necessary to protect the public interest, the Authority may permit a third party to operate the relevant facility.9 This mechanism underscores that continuity of operations is achieved through regulatory intervention, rather than through unilateral private transfers by a defaulting licensee. The implication of this framework is that step-in rights which allows a lender to take over or transfer a project in default are not automatic and any enforcement, substitution, or transfer of operational control remains subject to the NMDPRA's discretionary approval.

2.3 Regulatory Control over Licence Transfers and Transactions

Under the context of mergers and divestment of interest, the NMDPRA as the regulator for the midstream and downstream operations plays a big role in grant or withholding regulatory approval. In granting consent, NMDPRA ensures that the proposed transferee meets statutory eligibility requirements, including technical competence, operational experience, financial capacity, and regulatory compliance capability. The NMDPRA may prescribed fees, impose conditions in the public interest, assess competition risks, and ensure that environmental, abandonment, and decommissioning liabilities are adequately assumed.

2.4 Fees, Levies, and the Cost of Regulation

The PIA also empowers the NMDPRA to prescribe and collect fees for the grant, renewal, modification, and transfer of licences and permits, as well as to administer statutory levies. Section 33 provides that the NMDPRA can fix and collect fees for services rendered and also imposes a 0.5% levy on the wholesale price of petroleum products and natural gas sold in Nigeria, payable into the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund. These charges are statutory in nature and constitute part of the regulatory framework governing the continued validity of the licence.

3. TARIFF REGULATION AND THIRD-PARTY ACCESS TO INFRASTRUCTURE

3.1 Tariff Approval Powers

The NMDPRA is also vest with the function to regulate tariffs and pricing methodologies for midstream infrastructure, including pipelines, terminals, and bulk storage facilities. Under sections 113(5) and 114(1) the PIA 2021, the NMDPRA prescribes tariff methodologies, enforces non-discriminatory pricing, third-party access, and approves tariffs designed to allow cost recovery and a reasonable return. This regime introduces material regulatory and ratesetting risk, given that tariffs are subject to periodic review and any revision to approved assumptions may adversely impact project economics post-capital deployment. For capital-intensive projects, delays in tariff adjustments, particularly for foreign-currency costs, may strain liquidity and debt service, while open-access obligations limit exclusivity and expose operators to volume risk. Investors and lenders should therefore closely assess tariff review mechanisms, use conservative throughput assumptions and include safeguards for regulatory and economic changes in project and financing documents.

3.2 Access and Non-discrimination

The PIA further establishes that the NMDPRA may impose non-discriminatory third-party access obligations on midstream infrastructure, including pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities, to prevent anti-competitive conduct.10 It can also mandate open access to spare capacity, replace negotiated terms with regulated tariffs, and require common-carrier operation where market distortion is identified, thereby limiting exclusivity and revenue certainty. Investors and lenders should therefore treat exclusive capacity rights as regulatorycontingent and structure project cost and financing arrangements to accommodate third-party access.

4. GAS MARKET REGULATION AND PRICING FRAMEWORKS

The statutory framework established by the PIA enables the NMDPRA to regulate gas pricing and transportation by setting domestic base prices for strategic sectors, approving transportation tariffs, and distinguishing between regulated and market-based segments.11 This regulatory regime necessarily involves periodic price adjustments, sector classifications, and the administration of domestic supply obligations as part of its market-stabilisation mandate. As regulated prices are progressively aligned with market-based levels, revenue predictability remains an important commercial consideration for investors within the transition period.

4.1 Product Quality, HSE Compliance, and Liability Exposure

Pursuant to the provisions of the PIA, the NMDPRA also regulates product quality, facility safety, and environmental compliance. Operators are required to implement environmental management plans and meet remediation and decommissioning obligations.12 Noncompliance may result in administrative sanctions, fines, licence suspension, or revocation, and may also trigger civil or criminal liability.

Given the critical nature of these obligations, downstream operators, in particular, may face heightened risk due to the public safety implications of fuel quality failures, depot incidents, or gas accidents. Continuous monitoring and strict adherence to safety, environmental, and regulatory obligations are therefore essential to mitigate such risks.

4.2 Market Conduct Oversight and Price Administration

Market Conduct Oversight and Price Administration represent NMDPRA's core regulatory functions under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, empowering the Authority to ensure fair competition, prevent anti-competitive practices, and regulate pricing across the midstream and downstream petroleum value chain. However, this regime may give rise to investment risk due to periodic price adjustments, discretionary sector classification, and enforcement of domestic supply obligations, breach of which may trigger licence sanctions.13 Even as regulated prices are gradually transitioned to market-based levels, revenue predictability remains a key concern for investors.

5. GOVERNANCE, POLICY DIRECTION, AND REGULATORY CERTAINTY

Although established as an independent regulator, the NMDPRA operates within a policy framework shaped by ministerial directives under the PIA.14 While the Authority enjoys technical and financial independence in carrying out its functions, the Act vests the Minister of Petroleum Resources with responsibility for overall policy direction of the petroleum industry. As a result, NMDPRA's regulatory actions, though operationally autonomous, must align with the Minister's broad strategic objectives.

For investors, the critical issue is regulatory certainty, specifically regarding the extent to which policy directives may override statutory positions and the stability of tariffs and pricing framework.

6. LIMITS OF NMDPRA'S REGULATORY DISCRETION UNDER THE PIA

Although the PIA grants the NMDPRA wide discretion, that discretion is structured by the Act's objectives, which emphasise efficiency, safety, and non-discrimination across the midstream and downstream sectors.15 Procedurally, the NMDPRA's regulatory functions are guided by due process standards and embedded within a broader framework of institutional oversight. This structure therefore reflects the PIA's balance between regulatory flexibility, accountability, and operational independence.

CONCLUSION

NMDPRA's regulatory role under the PIA represents a structural shift in Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum regulation. Its mandate is broad, its discretion important, and its decisions have meaningful economic impact.

For operators and investors, the central legal takeaway is clear: regulatory compliance, on its own, is no longer sufficient. Effective participation in the sector now requires strategic engagement with regulatory processes, robust legal and commercial structuring, and the proactive identification and management of regulatory risk.

