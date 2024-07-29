Leading Maritime Law Firm In Lagos, Nigeria (2024)

Trusted Advisors is a full serviced law firm founded to provide cutting edge and tailor-made legal solutions to clients. It's strategic position, as well as an enviable network of alliances, has given undoubtedly benefits to our clients. We stand as a single-window service provider dealing with all kinds of matters across the country under one umbrella.

The maritime industry is a cornerstone of Nigeria's economy, contributing significantly to trade and commerce. There is a rough estimate that maritime related activities in Nigeria contribute as much as 30 per cent to the country's GDP. This is because maritime plays major role in the oil and gas industry whether as support vessels or as means of taking oil and gas offshore. In Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, the maritime sector has seen remarkable growth, with the country's ports handling the vast majority of West Africa's total seaborne trade. In 2023 alone, Lagos ports processed over 70 million metric tons of cargo, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 12%. As this sector continues to expand, the need for specialized legal expertise becomes increasingly critical.

The Trusted Advisors, a leading maritime law firm in Lagos, Nigeria stands out by providing exceptional legal services tailored to the complex and dynamic nature of maritime activities. These services encompass everything from shipping and admiralty law to port and harbor operations, ensuring that clients navigate the legal waters with confidence and compliance.

This article ventures into the pivotal role of The Trusted Advisors – a premier maritime law firm in Lagos, highlighting our key service areas and our unparalleled commitment to excellence in 2024 and beyond.

The Trusted Advisors: Key Maritime Law Service Areas

At The Trusted Advisors, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of maritime legal services. As a leading maritime law firm based in Lagos, Nigeria, we offer a full spectrum of services tailored to the needs of our clients in the maritime industry. Let's discuss them below:

1. Shipping and Vessel Transactions

Ship Registration and Documentation: Our lawyers advise on the registration of vessels, ensuring compliance with the domestic laws of Nigeria. We also handle the documentation of ship mortgages, liens, and other encumbrances.

The team assist with the drafting and negotiation of shipbuilding contracts, as well as the sale and purchase of vessels, ensuring legal compliance and protecting the interests of our clients.

Our maritime lawyers draft and review charter party agreements, which govern the hire of vessels for transportation of goods or passengers. We also handle disputes arising from charter parties.

2. Maritime Litigation and Dispute Resolution

Collision and Allision: We represent clients in cases involving collisions between vessels or collisions with stationary objects (allision) before Nigerian courts and international maritime tribunals.. We investigate the incident, assess liability, and pursue or defend claims for damages.

Our law firm handles disputes related to the carriage of goods by sea, including claims for loss, damage, or delay. We negotiate with insurers, shippers, and carriers to resolve these claims.

We advise on salvage operations, where vessels in distress are rescued, and towage contracts, where vessels are towed for various purposes. We also handle disputes related to salvage awards and towage fees.

The firm represent crew members, passengers, or other individuals who have suffered injuries or fatalities onboard vessels. We pursue claims for compensation under maritime law and applicable international conventions.

We advise on marine insurance policies, including coverage for hulls, cargo, liability, and other risks. We also assist with claims for insurance payouts and disputes with insurers.

Our lawyers advise on issues related to piracy, armed robbery at sea, and other maritime security threats. We also handle the investigation and prosecution of piracy cases.

3. Maritime Regulatory Compliance

International Maritime Law: Our savvy lawyers advise on compliance with international conventions and treaties governing maritime activities, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions, and others.

We advise on environmental regulations related to shipping and offshore activities, including pollution prevention, oil spill response, and liability for environmental damage.

The firm advise on the regulation of ports and harbors, including tariffs, pilotage, and security measures.

We advise on the rights and obligations of flag states (the country where a vessel is registered) and coastal states (the country whose waters a vessel is operating in) under international law.

4. Offshore and Energy

Offshore Oil and Gas: We advise on the exploration, production, and transportation of oil and gas in offshore areas. We also handle disputes related to offshore contracts, accidents, and environmental damage.

Our lawyers advise on the development and operation of offshore wind farms, including regulatory compliance, project finance, and environmental impact assessments.

The firm offers advise on the construction of offshore structures, such as oil rigs, platforms, and pipelines.

5. Marine Resources and Environmental Protection

Fisheries Law: Our lawyers advise on the regulation of fishing activities, including fishing quotas, licensing, and conservation measures. We also handle disputes related to illegal fishing and overfishing.

The firm offers legal representation and advise on the prevention and response to marine pollution incidents, such as oil spills and chemical discharges. We also assist with claims for compensation for environmental damage.

The Trusted Advisors, a leading maritime law firm in Lagos, Nigeria, is committed to providing top-tier legal services to clients in the maritime industry. Our comprehensive range of services ensures that we can address any legal challenge our clients may face, from ship registration and financing to maritime litigation and regulatory compliance. With our deep understanding of maritime law and a dedication to excellence, we are well-equipped to be your trusted partner in navigating the maritime legal landscape in 2024 and beyond.

