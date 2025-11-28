New Zealand Government Moves To Toughen Penalties For Misleading Advertising

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.

New Zealand's Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Ministers have announced the Government's plans to introduce legislation in early 2026 that will significantly raise maximum penalties for breaches of the Fair Trading Act 1986. The Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading or deceptive conduct, including through advertising, among other things. It is proposed that penalties will increase from NZ$200,000 for individuals and NZ$600,000 for corporations to the greater of:

NZ$1 million for individuals or NZ$5 million for corporations; Three times the value of commercial gain made or loss avoided; or The value of consideration for the transaction.

These reforms would bring New Zealand closer to the penalty regime in other comparable jurisdictions, including Australia. For businesses operating or planning to operate in New Zealand, these changes highlight the importance of having robust compliance frameworks in place. As the stakes for breaches become higher, businesses should review contract terms, marketing practices, and governance policies to mitigate risk ahead of the proposed penalties regime being introduced.

