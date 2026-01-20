National Artificial Intelligence Agenda 2026-2030

Council of Ministers Resolution 2/2026 1 approves the National Artificial Intelligence Agenda (Agenda Nacional de Inteligência Artificial – "ANIA") and the AI Action Plan 2026-2030 (Plano de Ação – "PAANIA"). The Resolution also approves the ANIA governance model and positions AI as a lever for productivity, innovation, and modernisation of the Portuguese State by 2030.

The ANIA stems from the National Digital Strategy (EDN)2 and was developed through an extensive public consultation process involving experts, academic institutions, businesses of all sizes and startups, as well as the entire public administration, including the Network of Interlocutors for Digital Transition and the Specialised Monitoring Committee3.

The Council of Ministers highlights that the accelerated adoption of AI could add between €18 billion and €22 billion to GDP, with productivity contributing up to an additional 2.7 percentage points to growth in a scenario of rapid automation and adoption of generative AI.

Vision, principles and strategic pillars

The ANIA aims to transform innovation into tangible public value, such as higher wages, more efficient public services and a better quality of life, with a focus on the ethical, safe and responsible use of AI in line with European standards.

The strategy is based on six guiding principles: responsible innovation; a focus on strategic commitments; the state as a catalyst; people- and process-centred organisational transformation; product-oriented AI; and continuous, evidence-based evaluation.

The ANIA is based on four strategic pillars:

Infrastructure and data

Innovation and adoption

Talent and skills

Responsibility and ethic

The ANIA is implemented through 32 initiatives that are integrated into the national and European ecosystems. These initiatives link universities, R&D centres, companies, and public administrations, and optimise access to European funding.

Key measures approved and governance model

The Resolution approves the following: (i) the ANIA; (ii) the PAANIA 2026–30; (iii) the possibility of updating the PAANIA by the Government Minister responsible for State Reform (in coordination with the Government Minister responsible for Finance); (iv) budgetary conditionality and priority for European funds for implementation; (v) monitoring and follow-up of the measures by the Council for Digitalisation in the public administration4.

Infrastructure and data: strategic computing and national data policy

The Council of Ministers has set a target to increase national computing capacity 10-15 fold by 2030 (from ~60 MW in 2025 to 700-1000 MW).

To achieve this, it will be necessary to increase computing capacity for research in critical sectors, leveraging international consortia and funding such as EuroHPC. This is particularly important given the high costs of model training, in order to support the ambition of the producer. At the same time, the infrastructure necessary for the national adoption of AI as an implementer must be created.

Simplified and specific access will be guaranteed for Portuguese startups, SMEs and government services, in line with appropriate levels of sovereignty. Equally critical will be coordination with countries that export the technology that makes up the infrastructure, as well as the creation of a national data policy, including national data spaces for strategic sectors.

The PAANIA's initiatives in this area include:

Strengthening national supercomputing in conjunction with the EuroHPC network.

Establishing a gigafactory in Portugal.

in Portugal. Creating sector-specific data spaces with clear governance and interoperability between the public and private sectors.

Finalising the National Data Centre Plan.

Innovation and adoption: SMEs, the public administration, and knowledge transfer

The goal is to exponentially increase the adoption of AI in Portugal, with a focus on SMEs and the use of the public administration as a catalyst.

The aim is to promote continuity and collaboration within the scientific research ecosystem, strengthening fundamental research and establishing sector-specific AI centres to accelerate the transfer of knowledge between universities, companies (including start-ups) and the public administration.

The PAANIA's initiatives in this area include:

Support for fundamental research projects , particularly those of national strategic interest.

, particularly those of national strategic interest. Strengthening collaboration with international networks and attracting new international research centres.

and attracting new international research centres. Providing incentives for AI research in companies.

Expanding non-academic PhDs and applied research projects in AI.

in AI. Funding will be provided for multidisciplinary, sector-specific AI centres in strategic sectors, involving universities, companies (including startups) and the public administration.

in strategic sectors, involving universities, companies (including startups) and the public administration. A national platform called Oportunidades em IA (Opportunities in AI) will connect AI talent with national companies and public administration that require talent in this area.

will connect AI talent with national companies and public administration that require talent in this area. The AMALIA project will continue.

project will continue. Review of the intellectual property (IP) regime and AI patents.

(IP) regime and AI patents. AI in SMEs - Use of existing mechanisms, such as the Financial Instrument for Innovation and Competitiveness (IFIC), to support investment.

- Use of existing mechanisms, such as the Financial Instrument for Innovation and Competitiveness (IFIC), to support investment. A national platform for AI products for SMEs will be developed to provide low code/no code AI products and solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs.

Within the public administration, plans are in place to establish an AI Centre of Excellence within the ARTE. This centre will develop cross-cutting solutions, launch annual challenges and competitions to identify innovative AI solutions, and develop a practical and official guide to interpreting the Public Procurement Code. This guide is intended to support the procurement of AI solutions by the public administration.

Talent and skills: accelerated training and attracting key personnel

ANIA's approach to talent and skills is based on the vision of a country that uses AI to drive professional development, offering more specialised careers, competitive salaries, and the ability to attract, retain, and develop talent. This ensures that technological transformation translates into economic progress and opportunities for all.

The PAANIA's initiatives in this area include:

An accelerated AI training plan for public administration teams and leaders.

plan for public administration teams and leaders. The creation of the National Framework for Intelligent Skills (QNCI) will map existing and emerging skills.

will map existing and emerging skills. Recognition and expansion of AI-oriented microcredentials and CTESP (professionally oriented higher technical courses).

(professionally oriented higher technical courses). Expansion of the goPortugal initiative to include programmes for deeptech spin-offs.

to include programmes for deeptech spin-offs. The AI Fast Track (an accelerated visa scheme) will be created.

(an accelerated visa scheme) will be created. Awareness initiatives: National AI Week, the Geração AI (AI Generation) campaign, and literacy initiatives to promote responsible use.

Responsibility and ethics: compliance, sandboxes and quality

The Council of Ministers aims to create a more trustworthy AI environment for citizens and businesses, and to promote investment in responsible areas. Without training measures, regulatory support and investment in AI responsibility, Portugal risks facing barriers to the adoption of AI due to uncertainty, cost and a lack of trust, which would compromise innovation and business competitiveness.

The PAANIA's initiatives in this area include:

Incentives for responsible AI research .

. An acceleration programme for startups focusing on ethics, security, transparency and privacy.

for startups focusing on ethics, security, transparency and privacy. The continuation of the Centre for Responsible AI .

. National implementation of the AI Regulation, which defines the competent authorities, coordination, and the sanctions framework.

Definition of regulatory sandboxes .

. An implementation guide with standards and risk assessment tools.

with standards and risk assessment tools. Strengthening international cooperation and technological diplomacy.

Council of Ministers Resolution 2/2026 will enter into force the day after its publication.

Footnotes

1. Published in the official gazette Diário da República 5/2026, Series I of 8 January

2. Approved by Council of Ministers Resolution 207/2024

3. Under Council of Ministers Resolution 201/2024

4. Council of Ministers Resolution 94/2024

