Sector update: Derecho digital y TMT | nº 9 - Octubre 2025

Bienvenido al último número de
nuestro update de derecho digital y TMT, donde
encontrarás algunas de las principales novedades más
destacadas del sector a nivel internacional, europeo y
español. Junto a una breve narración de la novedad en
cuestión, podrás encontrar, además, una
sucinta valoración de su alcance legal. Esperamos que te sea
de utilidad.
En este número:
La Comisión Europea publica orientaciones relativas a
los datos de vehículos.
Japón se suma a los países que regulan la
IA.
El Tribunal Supremo reconoce el derecho de acceso al
código fuente en decisiones automatizadas.
California aprueba diversas normas en materia de IA.
Adecuación del Reino Unido en materia de
protección de datos.