5 November 2025

Sector update: Derecho digital y TMT | nº 9 - Octubre 2025

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Spain Technology
Pablo García Mexía,Pablo García (Trainee), and Devansh Agrawal
Bienvenido al último número de nuestro update  de derecho digital y TMT, donde encontrarás algunas de las principales novedades más destacadas del sector a nivel internacional, europeo y español. Junto a una breve narración de la novedad en cuestión, podrás encontrar, además, una sucinta valoración de su alcance legal. Esperamos que te sea de utilidad.

En este número:

  • La Comisión Europea publica orientaciones relativas a los datos de vehículos.
  • Japón se suma a los países que regulan la IA.
  • El Tribunal Supremo reconoce el derecho de acceso al código fuente en decisiones automatizadas.
  • California aprueba diversas normas en materia de IA.
  • Adecuación del Reino Unido en materia de protección de datos.

Lee el update completo, aquí.

Pablo García Mexía
Pablo García (Trainee)
Devansh Agrawal
