22 January 2025

Robot Judge: Science Fiction Or Near Future?

Ellex in Estonia dispute resolution expert Karl Joonas Kendla explores the concept of a "robot judge" and examines if it might realistically take over judicial roles traditionally held by human judges.
Estonia Technology
Karl Joonas Kendla

Ellex in Estonia dispute resolution expert Karl Joonas Kendla explores the concept of a "robot judge" and examines if it might realistically take over judicial roles traditionally held by human judges. Initially, the idea was viewed as a fantasy, but recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) challenge that assumption.

For example, in China, AI systems already support judicial functions by generating judgments in internet courts, though under human oversight. The European Union has labeled judicial AI as a high-risk technology, highlighting potential concerns around bias, transparency, and the fundamental rights of individuals in the judicial process.

In Estonia, while no AI judges are in use, the possibility of AI-based legal decision-making raises questions about the "monopoly of justice." This principal limit judicial decision-making to human judges within the judiciary, guarding against external influence and protecting public interest. Kendla argues that deploying AI in a decision-making capacity would require strict safeguards to ensure adherence to constitutional principles, judicial independence, and impartiality. The article suggests that AI may have practical uses in specific cases, but a purely AI-driven judicial system remains contentious and could challenge the essence of justice as a human-centered process.

