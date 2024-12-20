How Medical Technology Is Navigating The AI Act In Europe

AI is transforming medical products and manufacturing as regulators look to keep pace with developments.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are proving revolutionary whether for remote surgery or diagnostics or other areas of medical life – and regulators are rushing to keep up with the transformation.
One example of this activity is the EU AI Act, which entered into force in August. Vladimir Murovec and Will James at Osborne Clarke, along with Alexander Olbrechts at MedTech Europe, tell Medical Device Developments how the new rules are likely to affect the industry.
This article was first published on www.nsmedicaldevices.com in November 2024.
Read the full article here.
