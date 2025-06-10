ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Mongolian Mining Industry 2025

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore Firm Details
Mongolia is in the heart of the Central Asian Orogenic Belt located between the East European, Siberian, North China, and Tarim cratons, and is considered the largest area of Phanerozoic continental crustal growth.
Mongolia Energy and Natural Resources
Khulan Ganbold and Bolormaa Volodya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Mongolia is in the heart of the Central Asian Orogenic Belt located between the East European, Siberian, North China, and Tarim cratons, and is considered the largest area of Phanerozoic continental crustal growth. Mongolia is a favorable environment for medium and long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) for its vast natural resources, wide agricultural potential, and its geographical location neighboring countries that are major Asian markets. In the first half of 2024, Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) reached MNT 37.4 trillion, reflecting a growth by 6.4 trillion MNT (20.8%) compare to the same period last year. The primary drivers of this growth were the mining sector, which saw a significant increase in added value of 3.8 trillion MNT, representing a 31.2% rise, services sector, which also experienced an increase in added value of 1.8 trillion MNT, marking a 20.0% upswing compared to the same period last year.

The Mongolian government is actively seeking foreign investment to maximize the exploitation of its abundant natural wealth and mineral resources. As illustrated in the diagram below, mining accounts for 83.9% of foreign direct investment as of 3rd quarter of 2024, while the remaining investments are distributed across trade, science, technical, and other sectors.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Khulan Ganbold
Khulan Ganbold
Photo of Bolormaa Volodya
Bolormaa Volodya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More