WIPO Issues A Recommendation For The Designation Of IMPI As An ISA/IPEA Authority.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has recognized the leadership of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI)...

Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.

Article Insights

Rommy Morales’s articles from OLIVARES are most popular: in South America OLIVARES are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has recognized the leadership of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) by unanimously recommending its designation as an International Searching Authority and International Preliminary Examining Authority, within the framework of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

This recommendation results from the evaluation conducted by the PCT Committee for Technical Cooperation and constitutes a recognition of the institutional development achieved by IMPI.

The next step will be the formal evaluation and approval by the PCT Assembly, which will be required to confirm the designation so that IMPI may officially assume these functions as an international authority.

If such designation is confirmed, IMPI would be authorized to conduct international searches and preliminary examinations with international effect, thereby expanding the options available to applicants seeking an efficient and competitive alternative within the PCT system.

At OLIVARES, we are closely monitoring the evolution of this process and will keep you timely informed of any relevant developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.