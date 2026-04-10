Antidumping Investigation On Polyester Resin From Malaysia And Vietnam

Today, April 7th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of initiation of the antidumping on polyester from the Malaysia, and Vietnam in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

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Today, April 7th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of initiation of the antidumping on polyester from the Malaysia, and Vietnam in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioners

The companies, Alpek Polyester México, S.A. de C.V. (APM), and Indorama Ventures Polymers México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Indorama) are domestic producers in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Polyester resin or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin, with an intrinsic viscosity of 70 millilitres per gram (ml/g) or higher (0.70 decilitres per gram (dl/g)), including blends of virgin PET resin with recycled or recovered PET.

Mexican Tariff Item

Polyester Resin enters under tariff items 3907.61.01 and 3907.69.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

For both, Malaysia and Vietnam, the Ministry determined the normal value using constructed normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

July 1st, 2024, to June 30th, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

July 1st, 2022, to June 30th, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is May 19, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

Malaysia MPI Polyester Industries No.1 Jalan Gunggur 28/30 Seksyen 28 Zip Code 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia» Recron Malaysia Snd. Bhd. Level 7 & 8, Wisma Goldhill, No. 67 Jalan Raja Chulan Zip Code 50200, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Companies without identified address: Billion Industrial Holdings Co. Ltd.

Far Easter New Century

Formosa Industries Corporation

Haosheng Vina

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