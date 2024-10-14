Leading The Next Generation Of Diverse Attorneys

Founded in 1988, National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to American society. This observance recognizes the rich cultural heritage and history of people from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

This monthlong celebration takes place between September 15 and October 15, coinciding with the independence anniversaries of several Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

Hispanics or Latinos make up the second-largest racial group in the United States. Its population grew to 62.1 million people in 2020, up from 50.5 million in 2010, according to the U.S. Census. There is a corresponding rise in the number of Hispanic or Latino lawyers, according to the American Bar Association's Profile of the Legal Profession. In 2023, 78,000, or 6%, of the nation's 1.3 million lawyers were Hispanic, up from 48,100 in 2013.

The mission of Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) is to create a truly diverse legal profession in the United States. Composed of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners, LCLD prepares diverse lawyers in the beginning and middle of their careers for leadership roles. The organization has trained nearly 2,000 mid-career lawyers since 2011 and more than 900 early-career lawyers since 2015.

Martiza Sanchez, an associate in Phelps' Fort Worth office, was selected in January to participate in the LCLD's yearlong 2024 Pathfinder Program. She serves as co-team leader for a peer group of a dozen attorneys in the LCLD's South Region. Martiza moderates debrief sessions to discuss topics covered in the Pathfinder e-module curriculum.

Martiza takes pride in being a Pathfinder because the program has broadened her perspective and given her the chance to meet and exchange ideas with extremely talented and diverse attorneys. "We take what we learn and implement it in our daily lives at work," she said.

Closer to home, Martiza, an associate in Phelps' Fort Worth office, spearheads the firm's sponsorship of Di'Lolas' Caminata Contra El Cancer, a fundraising walk. The money raised helps individuals with breast cancer and their families in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by covering housing costs, utility bills, and funeral expenses; providing wigs for breast cancer patients; supplying back-to-school items and holiday gifts for their children; and addressing other needs.

Martiza's involvement in both professional organizations and local community initiatives highlights the importance of bringing diverse perspectives to the table. Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is not just about honoring the past, but also about recognizing the ongoing contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. By engaging in these efforts, we ensure a richer, more inclusive environment that benefits everyone. We look forward to continuing our support and celebrating the vibrant heritage that shapes our community.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.