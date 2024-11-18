Resumption Of Operations In Federal Courts And Discussion Of The Judicial Reform In The Supreme Court Of Justice Of The Nation

As a result of the approval of the judicial reform, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on September 15, 2024, and reported through our recent newsletters "The Judicial Reform Shaking Mexico," August 2024, and "Judicial Reforms in the Constitution of Mexico – Recent Updates," September 2024, the Federal Judiciary declared a suspension of activities due to the fact that the majority of workers and judges are opposed to the reform of the justice system in Mexico.

After more than two months of suspended operations, on October 16, 2024, the Federal Judicial Council published the official communication 22/2024, in which it was determined that full activities would resume in all courts across the country.

As a result of this decision, on October 28, 2024, the Federal Circuit Courts and District Courts for Administrative Matters in Mexico City resumed operations, and the corresponding deadlines and terms began to run. However, the Seventeenth District Court, and the Twenty-First, Twenty-Second, Circuit Courts resumed operations on November 4, 2024, and the Twenty-Third Circuit Court resumed operations,on November 6, 2024.

Finally, on November 5, 2024, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decided to dismiss the project to declare the partial invalidity of the constitutional reform, as it did not reach the required votes to enter into the substantive study, with 7 votes in favor and 4 against.

