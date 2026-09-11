Prior Fixture Delays Do Not Excuse Missed Laycans: Lessons From Singapore Arbitration 2/26

Singapore Arbitration 2/26 provides a timely reminder of the risks owners face when a vessel’s commitments under a previous fixture threaten compliance with a subsequent charterparty. The award offers useful guidance on anticipatory repudiatory breach, charterparty termination and the continuing relevance of the Monroe Obligation.

The Tribunal confirmed that delays arising under a previous fixture do not excuse an owner’s failure to meet a subsequent laycan. It also clarified when charterers may terminate for anticipatory repudiatory breach and confirmed that the Monroe Obligation can apply even where no express ETA or ERTL has been provided.

The Dispute

The dispute concerned a charterparty with an agreed laycan 1 July to 10 July.

Owners initially sought an earlier laycan, but this was rejected by Charterers. Owners then requested that the laycan be postponed to 20 July to 30 July, citing the vessel’s obligations under a preceding charterparty. Charterers rejected the proposal and reaffirmed the original laycan period.

On 28 June, Owners informed Charterers that the vessel would be unable to arrive within the laycan period. Charterers offered to revise the laycan to 7 to 14 August.

Owners rejected the proposal and reiterated on two further occasions that they could not guarantee the vessel’s arrival within the laycan.

On 2 July, before the cancelling date had passed, Charterers asserted Owners had committed an anticipatory repudiatory breach and terminated the charterparty on that basis.

When can Charterers terminate for anticipatory repudiatory breach?

The key issue was whether Owners’ communications constituted an anticipatory repudiatory breach.

The Tribunal set out the test for anticipatory repudiatory breach as follows;

a) Would a reasonable person conclude that the party in default no longer intended to be bound by the contract or

b) Where a party intends to fulfil the contract but may only do so in a manner substantially inconsistent with their obligations.

The Tribunal found that the laycan of 1 July to 10 July was a material term of the charterparty and therefore Owners’ communications on 28 June, stating that they could not guarantee arrival during the laycan, evidenced an intention not to perform the charterparty in accordance with the agreed terms.

Charterers were therefore legally entitled to terminate the charterparty and pursue a claim for damages.

Can Owners rely on delays under a previous fixture as a defence?

The Owners had argued before the Tribunal that the failure to meet the laycan was due to delays from a prior fixture. The Tribunal accepted that Owners can employ vessels how they see fit; however, the commercial consequences of those decisions were the Owners’ responsibility.

Relying on authorities including CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services SA v Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (The Pacific Voyager) [2019] 1 Lloyd’s Rep 370, Monroe Brothers Ltd v Ryan [1935] 51 Ll L Rep 179 and Louis Dreyfus v Lauro [1938] 60 Ll L Rep 94, the Tribunal reaffirmed the principle that the risks associated with previous fixtures fall on Owners and not subsequent Charterers.

The decision serves as a clear warning that operational difficulties arising under an earlier charterparty will not excuse non-compliance with a later laycan. Owners should ensure that voyage timings and scheduling take into account future contractual commitments, particularly where multiple charterparty obligations overlap. Such disputes can expose owners to claims relating to charterparty termination and face the risk of damages.

The Monroe Obligation

Although unnecessary to determine the outcome given its finding of anticipatory repudiatory breach, the Tribunal also considered the Monroe obligation.

The Monroe Obligation implies a term requiring that a vessel commences its approach voyage in sufficient time to arrive at the load port as contractually agreed (Monroe Brothers v Ryan 1935).

Owners argued that this obligation only arises where two conditions are satisfied:

there must be an obligation to proceed to the loading port with all convenient speed or with utmost dispatch and there must be an expected time of arrival (ETA) or an expected readiness to load date (ERTL).

The Tribunal rejected that submission. Consistent with the Pacific Voyager, it found that where no specific ETA or ERTL is provided, the agreed laycan window itself reflects the parties’ expectations regarding the vessel’s arrival and may serve as the relevant benchmark for assessing compliance with the Monroe Obligation.

The award highlights the importance of careful fixture planning and communications with charterers. Owners should be cautious about making repeated statements suggesting that a vessel may be unable to meet an agreed laycan, as such communications may themselves give rise to a right of termination before the cancelling date has passed.

Key Takeaways

A vessel’s commitment under a previous fixture does not excuse failure to meet a subsequent laycan.

Repeated statements that a vessel cannot arrive within the agreed laycan may amount to an anticipatory repudiatory breach, even before the cancelling date has passed.

Charterers may be entitled to terminate a charterparty and claim damages where such communications demonstrate an intention not to perform the contract as agreed.

The Monroe Obligation continues to apply even where no express ETA or ERTL has been provided, with the laycan window itself capable of defining the parties’ expectations as to arrival.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can charterers terminate before the cancelling date?

Yes. If Owners make clear through their communications that they will be unable or unwilling to perform the charterparty according to its terms, Charterers may be entitled to treat the contract as repudiated before the cancelling date.

What is anticipatory repudiatory breach in a charterparty?

It occurs when one party demonstrates, before performance is due, that it does not intend to perform the contract or can only perform in a manner substantially inconsistent with its obligations.

What is the Monroe Obligation?

The Monroe Obligation requires owners to commence the approach voyage in sufficient time to ensure the vessel can arrive at the load port in accordance with contractual expectations.

Does the Monroe Obligation apply without an ETA?

According to Singapore Arbitration 2/26, yes. The agreed laycan may itself provide the relevant benchmark for determining expected arrival.