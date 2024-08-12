Litigation Law Firm Of The Year 2023 - LeFonti AWARDS® (Video)

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

2023 LeFonti AWARDS® - Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is named as The Litigation Law Firm of the Year 2023.

"We are honoured and delighted to have been selected as the Litigation Law Firm of the Year for 2023 by LeFonti AWARDS®. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our members at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy for this recognition. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated team and loyal clients. Our team's hard work, commitment, and expertise in the field of litigation have helped us achieve another important milestone, and we are extremely grateful for their contributions.

At Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with exceptional legal services. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and we will continue to strive for the highest standards in everything we do. Once again, we are humbled and grateful for this recognition, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards excellence in the legal field."

Originally Published 23 February 2023

