12 November 2024

Daewoong And Celltrion To Market Denosumab Biosimilar In Korea

Daewoong Pharmaceutical announced on October 31 that it has signed a joint sales agreement with Celltrion Pharm to market CT-P41 in Korea. CT-P41, Celltrion's biosimilar of Amgen's PROLIA, is scheduled to launch in Korea in the first half of 2025. Under the agreement, Daewoong and Celltrion will jointly promote CT-P41 at Korean general hospitals and clinics. "With this agreement, Daewoong Pharmaceutical's strong sales and marketing capabilities and Celltrion's excellent biosimilar technology will work in synergy to dominate the osteoporosis treatment market," said Daewoong CEO Lee Chang-jae.

