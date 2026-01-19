Jersey Fast-track Procedure To Obtain Jersey Grant

Briefing Summary:

The Probate (Jersey) Law 1998 (as amended) introduced a 'Fast-Track' procedure to obtain a Jersey Grant of Probate/Letters of Administration in estates where the deceased died domiciled in the British Isles and a corresponding British Grant of Probate/Letters of Administration has already been obtained. The Fast-Track process is therefore only applicable to estates where the deceased died domiciled in England and Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Guernsey or the Isle of Man.

In order to obtain a Jersey Grant, we will require the following:

The original or a court sealed and certified copy of the British Grant and Will (if the deceased left a Will). If sending copy documents, please do ensure that both the Will and Grant are separately certified by the court that issued the original and that each page bears the court's seal.

A certified copy of the death certificate.

Confirmation of the date of death value of the assets held in Jersey in the form of a copy of a letter or statement from the asset holder;

Confirmation of the deceased's occupation and how their assets in Jersey accumulated;

Identification documentation from the executors/administrators named on the British Grant in the form of a certified copy of their passports or driving licences and a utility bill or bank statement or similar showing their residential addresses for our file. Please see our certification guidelines or contact us for more information.

Confirmation that our Terms of Business (the "terms") have been received. Please note in particular the limitation of this firm's liability to our clients and other persons in Clause 19 of the terms. We shall proceed on the basis of the terms unless agreed otherwise.

Upon receipt of the above, we will be required to draft an oath to send for the executors/administrators to sign in the presence of an authorised witness. Once completed, the oath should be sent back to us and we can then make the application for the Jersey Grant. The Jersey Grant will be issued within 3-5 working days of the application having being made.

Our fees for dealing with a Fast-Track estate tend to amount to between £750 - £950.

Stamp duty is payable to the Jersey Royal Court upon application for the Jersey Grant at a rate of 0.5% of the date of death value of the estate (which is rounded up to the nearest £10,000 for probate purposes) on estates with a value of up to £100,000 and at a rate of £75 per additional £10,000 thereafter. There is also an £107 probate application fee payable in every estate. We can arrange to pay this amount to the court on behalf of the executor/administrators and add it onto our invoice in due course.

