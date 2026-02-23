Read New Report On The Impact Of Stablecoins

'The Impact of Stablecoins' is a new joint publication between IFI Global and Jersey Finance. It builds on previous reports exploring asset tokenisation, the rise of virtual assets, and trends in alternative investing.

Download it now to get:

An introduction to stablecoins, what they are and how they're used

An insight into their recent rapid acceleration in terms of issuance and volume, as well as projections for their growth

A summary of the benefits stablecoins offer to the managers of private market funds – and the challenges

An overview of the regulatory treatment of stablecoins across jurisdictions

Commenting on the report, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, said:

"The past 12 months have been pivotal in the journey of stablecoins, as they have seen a rapid acceleration in issuance and volume. Now occupying a critical position within a new financial architecture, stablecoins are likely to transform how asset managers operate in the year ahead – in fact, with stablecoins on course to become a universal medium of value in the digital economy, asset managers will not be able to ignore them.

"However – and despite major legislative initiatives in key markets, not least the GENIUS Act in the US – challenges at both a regulatory and an operational level remain. Building on our previous analyses with IFI, this report takes a detailed look at the emerging landscape and highlights how international finance centres such as Jersey – our jurisdiction's first stablecoin from Deep Blue was authorised in 2024 – can play a crucial role, both in supporting managers and in providing the right ecosystem as stablecoins move centre stage."

Simon Osborn, Editor of IFI Global and author of the report, commented:

"Institutional investors are the key force behind stablecoin growth, with their positive impact on private market liquidity widely recognised among managers. Yet, while the potential of stablecoins is clear, so too are the challenges – from upgrading technical infrastructure, to choosing forward-looking jurisdictions with robust and transparent regulatory frameworks. Stablecoins are set, however, to reshape how private fund managers organise their operational activities and, in doing so, may unlock opportunities that today are difficult to imagine."

Read the report now to learn more about stablecoins and the critical role they're playing in the new financial architecture.

If you'd like to discuss the topics covered, Elliot would be pleased to hear from you. Contact Elliot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.