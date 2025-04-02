ARTICLE
2 April 2025

CD Milan, March 27, 2025, Procedural Order On Application To Intervene, UPC_CFI_698/2024

The intervener must demonstrate a direct and present legal interest in the specific outcome sought by the supported party, a mere "guiding effect" on future cases does not establish...
Italy Intellectual Property
Saskia Mertsching and Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
1. Key takeaways

Parallelism between two cases or the allegation that the outcome of a judgment has a direct impact on another does not establish a legal interest to intervention pursuant to RoP 313.

The intervener must demonstrate a direct and present legal interest in the specific outcome sought by the supported party, a mere "guiding effect" on future cases does not establish a sufficient legal interest for an intervention.

2. Division

Central Division Milan

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_698/2024

4. Type of proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Accord Healthcare Group ("ACCORD")

Defendant: Novartis AG ("Novartis")

Applicants for Intervention: Zentiva k.s. and Zentiva Portugal, LDA ("Zentiva")

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 501 384

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 313 RoP, Article 33 UPCA

