Job Vacancy: Senior Trust & Company Administrator10th June 2026

Are you looking to build your company and trust career in a workplace that values your individuality, champions work-life balance, and offers real opportunities to grow?

At Sentient International, we are not your typical service provider. We are a boutique trust and corporate service provider, independently owned, proudly people-centred, and passionate about exceptional client service.

With over 40 years of expertise and experience and a strong global presence, we take the technical work seriously, but we never lose sight of the fact that businesses are built by people. That means a focus on balance, individuality, and authenticity.

We are looking for a motivated and detail-driven Senior Company and Trust Administrator to join our growing team in the Isle of Man. This role is ideal for someone who has experience in company and trust administration, in particular those owning and operating luxury assets such as superyachts, aircrafts and helicopters, and that is looking for a varied role with plenty of opportunities to learn, develop, and contribute.

The role:

In this role, you will be a crucial part of our client services team, helping to ensure the effective and efficient management of our clients’ luxury asset structures.

Your responsibilities will include:

Administration of client structures, including companies, partnerships, and other entities.

Preparing and maintaining entity records and documentation.

Preparing and filing statutory returns.

Managing client transactions.

Registration of private and commercial vessels and aircraft;

Liaising with the relevant authorities and organisations for the effective and efficient management of the client portfolio, including but not limited to VAT authorities, ship registries, aircraft registries, company registries and banks;

Assisting with VAT registrations and returns, appointing and liaising with fiscal agents in respect of VAT registrations and returns in other jurisdictions;

Arranging for the review and approval of sale and purchase agreements;

Assisting with chartering contracts and charter license applications;

Developing and maintaining positive relationships with clients and their advisors, providing support, guidance and regular updates;

Attending client meetings and calls as necessary;

Responding to client queries promptly and professionally; and

Providing office support to assist with other ad hoc administrative tasks as required.

What we’re looking for:

Experience in corporate and trust administration within the Isle of Man and similar jurisdictions.

Familiarity with company law, trust law and the regulatory framework.

A good understanding of AML and CFT legislation and requirements.

Excellent organisational skills and management skills.

High level of attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and confidence working across departments.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

A positive attitude and a passion for doing things properly.

Willingness to embrace our supportive, personality-driven culture.

Willingness to travel as the business may require.

What’s in it for you?

A competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience.

Attractive benefits package.

Professional development support.

Free car parking.

A supportive workplace where you’re encouraged to grow.

Staff socials & office perks (expect the unexpected!).

Why join us?

Work-Life Balance: We understand that life happens outside of the office and the importance of balancing our professional and personal lives.

Family-Friendly Values: We’re not just a workplace; we’re a team that cares. Bring your authentic self to work, and we’ll support your journey every step of the way. Need a flexible schedule for family commitments? We’ve got you covered.

Make a Difference: As a boutique service provider, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our clients. Join us, and you’ll have the opportunity to work closely with clients, making a real impact and gaining valuable experience.

Inclusive: At Sentient International, we celebrate diversity and individuality. We welcome all applicants and are committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone.

How to apply:

If you’re ready to start or take the next step in your career with a team that genuinely values you, we’d love to hear from you.

Please send your CV to iom@sentientinternational.com together with a cover letter that tells us why you’re the perfect fit for this role.

We look forward to welcoming you to Team Sentient.

Application deadline: 26 June 2026