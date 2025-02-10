ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Responding To The Public Consultation On The Tax Treatment Of Interest In Ireland

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Arthur Cox LLP provided a detailed response to the Irish Department of Finance, with recommendations on how to reform the rules for the taxation of interest in Ireland.
Ireland Tax
Fintan Clancy,Ailish Finnerty,Orlaith Kane
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Arthur Cox LLP provided a detailed response to the Irish Department of Finance, with recommendations on how to reform the rules for the taxation of interest in Ireland.

The Irish Department of Finance published a comprehensive review on the taxation of interest in Ireland in September 2024. The review forms part of broader work by the Department on modernising Ireland's tax system.

As part of its ongoing engagement with the Department of Finance on Irish tax policy and modernising the Irish tax system, Arthur Cox LLP submitted a response highlighting the necessity for a full reform and modernisation of the rules to bring Ireland in line with EU and international norms.

The submission recommends achieving this by the introduction of a uniform rule for taxing interest income and deducting interest expense across all forms of commercial/business activity. This would include the introduction of a commercial/business purpose test for interest deductibility, subject to the various other rules and protections already in the Irish tax legislation that have been implemented in recent years.

You can read our response to the consultation on the tax treatment of interest in Ireland here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Fintan Clancy
Fintan Clancy
Photo of Ailish Finnerty
Ailish Finnerty
Photo of David Kilty
David Kilty
Photo of Orlaith Kane
Orlaith Kane
Photo of Elaine Mooney
Elaine Mooney
Photo of Mary Dineen
Mary Dineen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More