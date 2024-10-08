Network And Information Security Directive (NIS2) (Video)

The NIS 2 Directive, formally known as Directive (EU) 2022/2555, represents a significant advancement in the European Union's approach to cybersecurity. Building on the foundations of the original NIS Directive, NIS 2 expands its scope to cover a broader range of sectors and entities, ensuring that critical infrastructure across the EU is better protected against cyber threats. The directive introduces stricter cybersecurity requirements, including enhanced measures for securing supply chains and streamlined reporting obligations.

In this three-part video series, our Technology and Innovation Group delves into what to expect from NIS2, highlighting the new requirements and guidelines.

New Requirements under NIS2

The transition from the NIS 1 Directive to the NIS 2 Directive marks a significant step forward in enhancing the EU's cybersecurity framework. In the first episode of our new video series, Vivian Spies, Foreign Registered Lawyer and Laura McFadden, Associate in our Technology and Innovation Group, discuss the key differences between NIS 1 and NIS 2, the expanded entities and sectors NIS 2 covers and what organisation can to do prepare.

