Securitisation 2026 - Ireland

1. Specific Financial Asset Types

Credit enhancement from the originator must be on arm's length commercial terms – see the "Claw-Back" section of 6.1 Insolvency Laws .

The type and level of credit enhancement is typically driven by rating requirements to reduce credit risk/default risk on the underlying portfolio. Commonly utilised forms include:

As at the end of Q2 2025, there were over 3,700 active Irish SPEs holding combined assets of almost EUR1.2 trillion. This accounts for 30.6% by number of euro-area market securitisation SPEs.

It has a respected, stable and robust legal system which is ideal for complex and high-value structured finance transactions. It has the appropriate infrastructure with an excellent choice of experienced legal, tax and accounting professionals and CSPs, while Euronext Dublin facilitates efficient listing of securities. Ireland is a common law jurisdiction and therefore its legal concepts will be familiar to many market participants. Establishing an SPE in Ireland is a straightforward and inexpensive process.

Ireland is an onshore jurisdiction and a member of the EU and the OECD with a long-standing, trusted and transparent securitisation tax regime and an extensive network of 78 double tax treaties, which may allow for the return generated by underlying assets to be paid to an SPE with zero or reduced foreign withholding tax, no Irish stamp duty and clear VAT rules which exempt certain activities and services for VAT purposes.

Ireland is the leading European centre of excellence for SPEs including warehousing, securitisation, significant risk transfer/capital relief trades, repacks, receivables financing and distressed asset investment as well as a broad range of other structured finance deals.

The principal legal and regulatory regimes are as follows (each as amended, as applicable and including, in respect of EU law measures, the related Level 2 and Level 3 measures).

The SPE is resident in Ireland for tax purposes. It acquires, holds and manages qualifying assets and has no other business.

Typically, the issuer is established as an off-balance sheet, tax-neutral SPE which is funded exclusively by debt. Its key counterparties will include a local corporate services provider ("CSP"), an arranger, a note trustee, a security trustee (secured deals), a paying agent, a registrar, a transfer agent, a servicer, an originator and an investment adviser (as applicable).

The structure of a securitisation is generally determined by the desired regulatory capital treatment or investor requirements.

Irish SPEs can be successfully utilised for the full range of securitisation products including ABS, CLOS, CMBS/RMBS and other receivables transactions.

A wide range of asset classes have been securitised by Irish special purpose entities ("SPEs") including: residential mortgages; commercial mortgages; auto loans; consumer loans; corporate loans; shipping assets; aircraft lease receivables; trade, credit card and hire purchase receivables; royalties; commodities; carbon credits/EU Allowances; and non-performing loans ("NPLs").

Most securitisations use trustees but it is not required. The covenant to pay, contractual undertakings and transaction security can be given to noteholders directly. However, this may limit the liquidity of the notes and complicate transfers and enforcement. Some listing venues require that a trustee/independent agent represent noteholders.

The trustee role is performed by professional trustee companies that, in certain cases, may require an Irish authorisation by the Minister for Justice as a Trust or Company Service Provider (or "TSCP"). The role may be a single trustee role or it may be split between a note trustee and a security trustee role. The note trustee holds the issuer's covenant to pay and other contractual undertakings on behalf of the noteholders. The security trustee holds the transaction security for the investors and key service providers.

The European Commission's June 2025 proposals to amend the SECR seek to, amongst other things, streamline the due diligence process, including replacing the prescriptive checklist framework SECR Article 5(3)(b) with a principles-based material risk analysis tailored to the transaction and removing verification requirements for investors where the sell side is established and supervised in the EU. These are currently subject to further legislative review by the European Parliament and European Council, and further work is expected over the coming months to refine these into an agreed reform package to be implemented in 2026/27.

An institutional investor (other than an originator, sponsor or original lender) is subject, pursuant to SECR Article 5, to extensive due diligence requirements pre-investment and to ongoing obligations for the duration of its investment. This includes pre-investment verification:

Certain regulated investors will need to ensure that they perform proper due diligence in respect of the transaction under applicable SECR, US or other laws.

Investors are generally financial institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, private equity investors and funds. Investors may have responsibilities under the terms of the notes and note purchase agreement or by virtue of being regulated.

Servicers undertaking "the business of a credit servicing firm" for the purposes of the Central Bank Act 1997, as amended ("CBA 1997") must be authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI"). A separate authorisation is required by "credit servicers" of in-scope NPLs which were not authorised as credit servicing firms as at 30 December 2023 or otherwise exempt pursuant to the EU (Credit Servicers and Credit Purchasers) Regulations 2023.

The servicer, often the originator/an affiliate, is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the assets. Specialist servicing companies are becoming more commonplace.

Placement agents must comply with the market soundings regime of MAR when disclosing information on a prospective issuance to potential investors.

Underwriters and placement agents are typically investment banks, and while it is not mandatory to appoint them, it is usual practice for public deals being widely marketed to a diverse investor base. They assist in structuring and marketing, and in a constrained fundraising environment, the underwriter will agree to purchase notes if third-party investors cannot be found.

Originators are responsible for generating the data tape relating to the securitisation pool and for complying with the applicable risk retention and transparency requirements under the SECR, where applicable.

The originator/seller is typically a bank, insurer or other corporate with a significant book of receivables. Either directly or through an affiliate, it advances or acquires the financial assets which will be sold to the SPE, and it may also act as servicer. It may also be a separate entity established to aggregate assets for sale to the SPE.

Not all securitisations will have a sponsor. In many cases, it will typically be a credit institution, often the originator, or a large corporate or a fund that establishes and manages the securitisation. An entity that acts as sponsor is subject to regulatory requirements under the SECR, as applicable.

The issuer is an SPE established solely for the purposes of the transaction, with no other business or employees. It purchases the underlying assets and issues securities to investors, who ultimately bear the economic risk on the portfolio.

An issuance of listed notes outside the PR regime requires a listing particulars compliant with the rules of the relevant exchange. Euronext Dublin's GEM is an exchange-regulated market and a multilateral trading facility ("MTF") for MiFID II purposes.

A typical securitisation involves the preparation by the issuer of a prospectus or a listing particulars.

Interest rate and/or FX swaps are used to hedge the risk of interest rate and/or currency mismatch as between receivables and payments to be made to noteholders and other transaction counterparties.

Typically, a single global note represents each class of note. The global note is prepared in "classic" form or "new" form and deposited with, respectively, a common safekeeper or a common depositary. The common safekeeper/common depositary is the legal owner of the note. Noteholders hold beneficial interests via a clearing system. A global note sets out limited conditions in which it may be exchanged for definitive notes.

Principal provisions include payment, priority, default and remedies, modification, liability and indemnity, and responsibility for compliance with specified regulatory requirements.

Securitisation notes are constituted by a trust deed between the issuer and the trustee. The trust deed schedules the form(s) of notes and their terms, which together govern the relationships between the issuer, the trustee and the noteholders.

Trustees, prior to taking enforcement and other actions, may require pre-funding, indemnification and/or additional security from the noteholders.

Indemnification scope is a matter of negotiation and risk appetite. Issuers usually provide full indemnities to trustees, agents, CSPs and managers/arrangers in respect of losses and costs incurred in performing their roles.

Standard issuer events of default are failure to pay principal/interest within any applicable grace period, breach of transaction documents, insolvency and illegality. Default under the notes typically entitles the noteholders to instruct the trustee to declare the notes immediately due and payable and to enforce transaction security.

Servicers manage day-to-day administration, including collections and enforcement. The transaction documents typically require replacement upon servicer insolvency or material breach of obligations. Where the originator is servicer, it must treat portfolio assets as it treats equivalent assets on its balance sheet.

Breach of covenant will constitute a breach of the transaction documents and, potentially, an event of default.

Depending on the type of transaction, the issuer or originator will be designated as responsible for SECR Article 7 reporting. Where the issuer is so designated, it will delegate performance to one or more transaction counterparties.

Where security is created by assignment, the obligor must be notified; otherwise, the assignment takes effect in equity only. Securitisation documents customarily incorporate notice to the SPE's transaction counterparties.

Within 21 days of the creation of security by an Irish company:

The issuer represents and warrants as to status, capacity, authority, licensing, solvency and beneficial ownership of the portfolio. A breach of any such warranty may trigger an event of default.

Originator representations and warranties include status, capacity, authority, licensing and solvency. A breach of any of the foregoing would breach the relevant transaction document, may trigger an event of default and may entitle the issuer to seek rescission and/or damages. The originator provides asset warranties addressing title and compliance with selection criteria and origination rules. A breach of asset warranty may trigger a repurchase obligation.

Bankruptcy-remote transfer is generally effected by agreement between the issuer, the originator and, in order to obtain the benefit of the contract only, the trustee. An Irish court will look at the substance of the transaction and certain key provisions to examine whether it is a sham or if it is consistent with a sale.

4.1 Specific Disclosure Laws or Regulations

The specific disclosure measures for securitisation are (each as amended): SECR and related technical standards;

Irish Securitisation Regulations; and

FVC Regulation and Section 18 CBA 1971. SECR The SECR imposes harmonised rules on due diligence, risk retention and disclosure for in-scope securitisations. It provides a framework for simple, transparent and standardised ("STS") securitisations, including STS synthetic and NPE securitisations. Transparency requirements – SECR Article 7 SECR Article 7 requires the originator, sponsor and SPE to provide detailed information concerning the securitisation to investors, national competent authorities ("NCAs") and, upon request, potential investors. They may designate one entity amongst themselves – commonly, the SPE – to undertake this reporting but remain jointly responsible for compliance. Obligations (as further specified in technical standards) include making available: quarterly (or monthly for ABCP securitisations) asset-level information on underlying exposures and investor reports;

underlying documents essential to understanding the transaction;

a transaction summary for private deals;

the STS notification (if applicable);

inside information to be disclosed under MAR; and

outside MAR, details of significant events that may materially impact performance. Disclosures for public deals must be made via securitisation repository. For private deals, the European Securities and Markets Authority's ("ESMA") Q&A on the SECR permits disclosure using any arrangements that meet the conditions of the SECR, barring any instructions or guidance to the contrary from NCAs. As the CBI has issued no such guidance, parties reporting to it use the same channels of communication as for CBI Notifications (defined below). Reforms to the SECR's disclosure regime, including streamlining of templates, are expected in 2026/27. Additional transparency requirements – STS securitisations Originators and sponsors of STS securitisations must provide additional pre-pricing disclosures, including for potential investors, historical default and loss performance data on substantially similar exposures to those being securitised and liability cash flow models. For STS securitisations of residential loans or auto loans or leases, disclosures must address the environmental performance of the assets financed by the securitisation; or, by way of derogation, the principal adverse impacts of the assets financed on "sustainability factors" for the purposes of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (2019/2088/EU). STS securitisations must be notified to ESMA, via ESMA's STS Register for traditional securitisations and, until further notice, via email for synthetic securitisations. The notification details how the transaction is STS-compliant. A third-party verifier may be engaged to attest compliance but the originator/sponsor and SPE are responsible for the information. Synthetic risk retention disclosure Risk retention for the purposes of SECR Article 6(3) via synthetic or contingent means must be disclosed and described in the offering document and transaction summary/overview. Irish Securitisation Regulations The Irish Securitisation Regulations require an Irish situate originator, sponsor or SPE to notify the securitisation to the CBI within 15 working days of the first issuance ("CBI Notification"). This notification must include: the relevant International Securities Identification Number(s);

details of the person making the notification; and

details of the entity designated to comply with SECR reporting obligations. It must be submitted via the channel specified on the CBI's SECR webpage . FVC Regulation and Section 18 CBA 1971 See the "Statistical Reporting" section of 4.4 Periodic Reporting.

4.2 General Disclosure Laws or Regulations

Relevant general disclosure measures include the following (each as amended, as applicable and including, in respect of EU law measures, the related Level 2 and Level 3 measures): Companies Act;

PR and Irish Prospectus Regulations;

MAR, CSMAD and the Irish Market Abuse Regulations;

TD and the Irish Transparency Regulations;

SECR;

Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019;

CSDR;

SFTR;

EMIR;

Protected Disclosures Act 2014;

EuGB Regulation;

EU (Anti-Money Laundering: Beneficial Ownership Of Corporate Entities) Regulations 2019; and

European Single Access Point ("ESAP") Regulation (2023/2859/EU) ("ESAP Regulation"). Prospectus Regime A PR-compliant prospectus, approved by the relevant NCA, is generally required where securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market or offered to the public. Exemptions include offers: addressed solely to qualified investors;

addressed to fewer than 150 natural/legal persons per EU member state, other than qualified investors;

with a minimum denomination of EUR100,000; and

secondary issuances representing less than 30% (20% prior to the Listing Act) of the number of securities already admitted to trading on the relevant regulated market. Securitisation issuers rarely offer securities to the public in the true sense. The obligation to publish a prospectus is usually triggered by listing on a regulated market. The prospectus must satisfy both prospectus law and the stock exchange rules. A prospectus must contain all information material to an investor's informed assessment of the issuer, any guarantor, the securities, the reasons for the issuance and impact on the issuer. Prospectus risk factors must be specific to the issuer or securities and material to an informed investment decision. Listing Act changes to the PR prohibit generic and disclaimer-type risk factors (aligning with prior ESMA guidance) remove the risk factor ranking rule. Detailed requirements are specified by technical standards. The prospectus regime is due to be further simplified as the remaining Listing Act provisions take effect. However, some amendments may be delayed by the European Commission's deprioritisation programme announced in October 2025. Market Abuse Regime The market abuse regime prohibits insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information and market manipulation in respect of in-scope financial instruments, including instruments: admitted to trading/for which admission is sought on a regulated market or MTF; and

the value or price of which depends, or has an effect, on any of the above. Issuers must publish as soon as possible inside information which directly concerns the issuer in a manner which enables the public's complete and timely assessment. Disclosures cannot be combined with marketing information and must remain on the issuer's website for at least five years. Disclosure can be delayed in limited circumstances provided that confidentiality can be maintained. Listing Act changes will apply a new framework for delayed disclosure of intermediate steps in a protracted process from June 2026. Transparency Regime The Irish Transparency Regulations specify disclosure requirements for periodic financial information and ongoing information by issuers of securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. Annual financial reports of retail debt securities issuers must use the European Single Electronic Format. EuGB Regulation European green bond ("EuGB") issuers must disclose in prescribed form: pre-issuance, a factsheet; and

post-issuance:

an annual allocation report until the issuance proceeds are fully allocated; and at least once during the EuGB's lifetime, a report on the environmental impact of the use of the issuance proceeds.

The factsheet and allocation report must, and the impact report may if the issuer wishes, be reviewed by an external reviewer. All disclosures and related external reviews remain on the issuer's website until maturity. ESAP Regulation The ESAP Regulation established a central access point for information published pursuant to specified financial services and sustainability measures. The ESAP is due to start collecting and publishing information in July 2026 and July 2027, respectively. See the "EMIR Regime" and "SFTR Regime" sections of 4.7 Use of Derivatives.

4.3 Credit Risk Retention

SECR retention rules mandate that an originator, sponsor, original lender or, for an NPE securitisation and subject to conditions, the servicer retains at least 5% credit risk in the securitised assets without mitigation for the duration of the transaction. This is most commonly satisfied by retention of: at least 5% of the nominal value (or discounted purchase price for NPEs) of each tranche; or

the most subordinated payment obligation in the securitisation. Certain investors must verify compliance pre-investment. Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/2175 ("Risk Retention RTS") specifies the risk retention requirements in further detail, including the so-called "sole purpose test". This test was the subject of unexpected commentary from the European Supervisory Authorities in March 2025 stipulating that a 50% threshold should be applied when assessing the sole or predominant source of revenue of a retention holder. Sanctions Possible sanctions for negligent or intentional contravention of the SECR or Irish Securitisation Regulations include: administrative fines for corporates of up to 10% of annual turnover;

bans from participating in the management of any originator, sponsor or SPE; and

temporary withdrawal of authorisation from the entity responsible for confirming compliance with STS requirements. Sanctions may be imposed on regulated financial service providers under the Central Bank Act 1942, as amended ("CBA 1942") for contraventions of the Irish Securitisation Regulations. Criminal liability may also attach to relevant parties.

4.4 Periodic Reporting

; and the "Sanctions" section of 4.3 Credit Risk Retention. Statistical Reporting Financial vehicle corporations ("FVCs") must report quarterly statistical data to the CBI under the FVC Regulation. An EU entity is an FVC if its principal activity involves (i) securitisation where it is insulated from risk of originator bankruptcy and other default; and (ii) issuing "financing instruments" (including securities and derivatives) and/or owning assets underlying financing instruments that are offered to the public or privately placed. Many Irish SPEs are FVCs. Under Section 18 CBA 1971, non-FVC Irish SPEs provide quarterly balance sheets and annual profit and loss data to the CBI. Credit Reporting The CBI operates a centralised repository ("Central Credit Register", or "CCR") for information on in-scope credit arrangements including loans, mortgages and hire purchase agreements originated in Ireland. The CRA 2013 requires, amongst other things, that in-scope lenders (including SPEs that acquire loan portfolios) provide monthly detailed and ongoing information on the performance of in-scope credit arrangements to the CBI. A person who provides false information to the CBI may be liable to a fine (of unspecified amount) and/or up to five years' imprisonment. The CBI's sanctions regime applies in respect of breaches by regulated entities of the CRA 2013. Financial reporting, including audited annual financial statements, is also required under Irish company law.

4.5 Activities of Rating Agencies

The CRA Regulation and related measures established a regulatory framework for credit rating agencies ("CRAs") in the EU. It requires, amongst other things, that CRAs: be registered with and supervised by ESMA;

are independent and properly identify, manage and disclose conflicts of interest;

maintain effective internal control structures; and

apply sound rating methodologies. EU financial institutions can only use for regulatory purposes credit ratings that have been issued (i) by a CRA registered with ESMA; (ii) in a third country and endorsed by a registered CRA; or (iii) by a third-country CRA certified by ESMA; and, in the case of (ii) and (iii), subject to conditions. Securitisation issuers must seek ratings for each tranche from at least two CRAs and consider appointing a CRA with a market share of less than 10%. ESMA has published non-binding guidelines for CRAs, including on internal controls and disclosure requirements, and may impose fines for negligent or intentional infringement. The CRA also incorporates a civil liability framework. The European Commission has proposed amendments to the CRA Regulation to ensure that CRAs appropriately and transparently address ESG matters. ESG Ratings Regulation The ESG Ratings Regulation will apply to ESG ratings issued by ESG ratings providers operating in the EU from 2 July 2026 and certain third-country entities depending on the circumstances. Key aspects include requiring providers to register with ESMA, separating certain business activities to avoid conflicts of interest, and mandating transparency about their methodologies and sources. Non-EU providers must obtain an endorsement from an EU-authorised provider or be recognised based on an equivalence decision in order to operate in the EU.

4.6 Treatment of Securitisation in Financial Entities

The prudential treatment of a securitisation position is principally determined for credit institutions and investment firms under the CRR and for insurers and reinsurers under Solvency II. This response focuses on the CRR. As Originator An originator which is a credit institution or an investment firm can exclude securitised exposures from the calculation of its risk-weighted exposure amounts (and, if using the IRB approach, expected loss amounts) where the securitisation satisfies the requirements of CRR Articles 244 (for traditional securitisation) and 245 (for synthetic securitisation). In summary, the originator must either (i) achieve significant risk transfer (in accordance with the CRR and related technical standards) or (ii) apply a 1,250% risk weight to positions held or deduct them from its CET1. Tailored rules apply for NPE securitisations. As Investor Preferential treatment may be available for: positions in STS securitisations that satisfy the requirements of CRR Article 243;

positions in qualifying traditional NPE securitisations (other than where the external ratings-based approach is applied) in accordance with CRR Article 269a; and

qualifying senior positions in STS synthetic securitisations in accordance with CRR Article 270. Positions in STS securitisations complying with Article 13 of the LCR Delegated Regulation (2015/61/EU) qualify as Level 2B high-quality liquid assets (L2BHQLA) under the CRR, up to a maximum of 15% of the holder's liquidity buffer. The European Commission consulted in June 2025 on targeted changes to the liquidity buffer rules, including lowering the minimum rating requirements and recalibrating haircut rules. The European Commission also published proposals for extensive amendments to the CRR's treatment of securitisation in June 2025. Work at the Council and Parliament is ongoing in relation to implementing reform of SECR to facilitate greater securitisation activity in the EU as part of the Savings and Investment Union ambitions. See also 4.3 Credit Risk Retention.

4.7 Use of Derivatives

The principal rules on derivatives in securitisations are contained in the following measures (each as amended, as applicable and including, in the case of EU law measures, the related Level 2 and Level 3 measures). EMIR (including in particular amendments made by Regulation (EU) 2019/834 ("EMIR Refit") and Regulation (EU) 2024/2987 ("EMIR 3.0");

EU (European Markets Infrastructure) Regulations 2014 ("Irish EMIR Regulations");

SFTR; and

EU (Securities Financing Transactions) Regulations 2017. EMIR Regime EMIR applies to EU financial counterparties ("FCs"), non-financial counterparties ("NFCs") and certain third-country entities where transactions have direct, substantial EU effects. Key obligations are mandatory clearing, risk mitigation for uncleared over-the-counter ("OTC") derivatives, and reporting/record-keeping for all derivatives. Clearing applies to FCs (other than small financial counterparties ("SFCs")) and to NFCs above asset class thresholds ("NFC+") introduced by EMIR Refit. All in-scope derivatives must be reported, and for OTC trades between an FC and an EU NFC (that is not an NFC+), the FC is responsible for reporting and accuracy. In STS traditional securitisations, the SPE may use derivatives only to hedge interest-rate or currency risk. Such hedges must be clearly documented and not included in the asset pool other than for hedging purposes. Enforcement The Irish EMIR Regulations empower the CBI to: issue directions and contravention notices;

appoint assessors to investigate suspected contraventions; and

impose sanctions, including monetary penalties of up to EUR2.5 million. Criminal liability may also attach. SFTR Regime An SPE constituting an NFC under SFTR may be subject to additional trade reporting obligations in respect of its securities financing transactions ("SFTs") not falling within the scope of EMIR. If in scope for SFTR, an SFT counterparty must report the transaction details and any modification or termination thereof to a registered or recognised trade repository no later than the working day following the transaction, modification or termination. An SFT counterparty may delegate its reporting obligation. SFTR also imposes conditions on the reuse of financial instruments received as collateral. Enforcement Sanctions available to the CBI include: issuing orders and contravention notices; and

imposing administrative sanctions of at least three times the amount of profits gained or losses avoided. The CBI's administrative sanctions regime under the CBA 1942 may also be applied in respect of contraventions by regulated entities.

4.8 Investor Protection

Investors are afforded protection under the following measures: SECR disclosure requirements allow investors to diligence and monitor securitisations.

PR disclosure requirements aim to provide "necessary information which is material to an investor" making investments.

MAR aims to prevent insider dealing and market manipulation.

The Irish Transparency Regulations provide minimum disclosure standards for information concerning issuers of securities admitted to trading on regulated markets.

EuGB disclosure and transparency requirements mitigate against greenwashing in respect of EuGBs. The ESAP will further enhance investor protection. See 4.1 Specific Disclosure Laws or Regulations, 4.2 General Disclosure Laws or Regulations and 4.4 Periodic Reporting.

4.9 Banks Securitising Financial Assets

As Originator A bank securitising its assets must consider rules governing the origination and servicing which vary depending on asset class and borrower type. Banks typically warrant compliance with relevant measures up to the date of transfer with breach of warranty triggering a repurchase obligation. Of particular relevance for banks are SECR credit-granting criteria and consumer and data protection laws. SECR Article 9(1) Originators, sponsors and original lenders must apply the same "sound and well-defined" credit-granting criteria both to exposures that will be securitised and to non-securitised exposures pursuant to SECR Article 9(1), subject to exceptions. An originator which acquires exposures for its own account and subsequently securitises them must verify compliance by the original lender, and for acquired NPEs, that sound standards were applied in selection and pricing. Verification should be undertaken by the originator at the time of acquisition. Consumer protection The Irish consumer protection regime was substantively revised by the CRA 2022, which transposed, amongst other things, the Digital Content Directive (2019/770/EU) and the Omnibus Directive (2019/2161/EU). It also amended and extended the Consumer Protection Act 2007, which prohibits unfair, misleading, aggressive and prohibited commercial practices and applies to all Irish law consumer contracts. Parts 4 and 6 of the CRA 2022 replaced the European Communities (Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts) Regulations 1995 to 2000. The new measures apply to, amongst other things, contracts for the supply of services to consumers, including loans. The CRA 2022 also extended the Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts "grey list" of terms presumed to be unfair and introduced a new "black list" of terms which are always unfair. Contractual terms which are unfair are unenforceable against consumers. The Consumer Protection Code 2012 specifies how regulated entities must deal with "personal consumers" and "consumers". It will be replaced in March 2026 by the Consumer Protection Code 2025, which addresses consumer protection and standards for business and aims to enhance existing protections for consumers. Mortgage loans are principally governed by the CCA 1995 and the MC Regulations. The CCA 1995 imposes rules on advertising, provision of information and mandatory warnings. The MC Regulations include obligations to verify a borrower's creditworthiness before lending, explain prescribed information and act in the borrower's best interests when advising on mortgage loans. The Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears 2013 concerns management of arrears and pre-arrears in respect of a borrower's principal dwelling or sole Irish residential property. Banks will also be bound by the Second Consumer Credit Directive (2023/2225/EU) and the Distance Marketing Directive (2023/2673/EU), which are yet to be fully transposed in Ireland. Data protection laws Personal data of borrowers must be safeguarded as per the GDPR, the DPAs and SI 336/2011 ("Irish ePrivacy Regulations"). See 4.6 Treatment of Securitisation in Financial Entities.

4.10 SPEs or Other Entities

See the "Claw-Back" section of 6.1 Insolvency Laws and 6.2 SPEs for considerations as to the form of SPE. See 7.1 Transfer Taxes and 7.2 Taxes on Profit regarding Section 110 companies.

4.11 Activities Avoided by SPEs or Other Securitisation Entities

Securitisations are structured such that SPE activities are not characterised as banking, writing insurance, carrying on business as a retail credit firm or MiFID II-governed activities. Banking Engaging in banking business and acceptance of deposits or other repayable funds from the public requires: an appropriate licence or authorisation from the CBI under the Central Bank Act 1971, as amended ("CBA 1971") or the European Central Bank under Regulation (EU) 1024/2013, respectively; or

a passported authorisation/licence. Failure to hold the appropriate licence or authorisation is an offence punishable by a fine and/or up to five years' imprisonment. CBA 1971 Section 7(2) provides that a person or body corporate is deemed to hold themselves out as a banker if, amongst other things, their name includes any of the words "bank", "banker" or "banking" or analogous words. CRD VI implications of lending to Irish SPEs CRD VI, when implemented, will require non-EU undertakings to establish an authorised EU branch or relevant EU subsidiary to commence or continue carrying out certain core banking activities in an EU member state, unless an exemption applies. EU member states must transpose CRD VI by 10 January 2026, with the requirements for establishment and authorisation of a branch in the EU applying from 11 January 2027. Currently, lending to Irish corporates does not in itself require a financial services authorisation or licence. With the introduction of the CRD VI branch requirement, non-EU undertakings will have to assess whether their EU lending to Irish SPEs is impacted and consider the steps, including any available exemptions or restructuring options, required to address the requirements. Insurance An insurance company operating in Ireland must hold an authorisation from the CBI or appropriate authority in its home member state if passporting into Ireland. Retail Credit Firms A person who provides cash loans, a deferred payment or similar financial accommodation directly or indirectly to, or enters into a consumer-hire agreement or hire-purchase agreement with, natural persons (other than professional clients under MiFID II or another regulated financial services provider) must be authorised as a "retail credit firm" under the CBA 1997. Certain activities are exempted, including the purchase of loans originated by another party (unless credit is subsequently provided) and the provision of credit on a once-only/occasional basis. The provision of this credit must not involve a representation, or create an impression, that the credit would be offered to other persons on the same or substantially similar terms. Subject to conditions, an SPE established by a "regulated credit entity" (eg, a bank) for the securitisation of, amongst other things, rights in credit agreements, will not be treated as a retail credit firm. Failure to obtain authorisation is an offence punishable by a fine of up to EUR100,000. For regulated entities, the CBI's administrative sanctions regime may also be applied in respect of any breach of the retail credit provisions of the CBA 1997. MiFID II An entity which is an "investment firm" and which provides "investment services" must be authorised or recognised for such purposes pursuant to MiFID II. Investment services include portfolio management and execution of orders. An SPE will appoint a portfolio or collateral manager to provide these services in relation to its assets as required. See 3.5 Principal Servicing Provisions.

4.12 Participation of Government-Sponsored Entities

Irish government-sponsored entities have not yet participated in the securitisation market. Subject to their internal rules, there is no restriction on doing so.

4.13 Entities Investing in Securitisation

The diverse investor base for securitisations includes credit institutions, pension funds, insurance undertakings and investment funds. In addition to the rules on due diligence (see 4.3 Credit Risk Retention) and capital treatment (see the "As Investor" section of 4.6 Treatment of Securitisation in Financial Entities), entities investing in securitisations are prohibited from re-securitising their securitisation positions by SECR Article 8. Additional rules may be applicable to investors that are regulated.

4.14 Other Principal Laws and Regulations