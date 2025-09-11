ARTICLE
11 September 2025

A Brief Overview Of The Defamation Amendment Bill 2024 (Video)

Dillon Eustace

Contributor

The Defamation Amendment Bill 2024 has just been passed by the Dáil and is now before the Seanad.
David Kavanagh
In this video from June of this year, David Kavanagh, Partner in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, provides a brief overview of the Bill, and its potential implications for an increasingly complex media landscape.

Originally published 22 August 2025.

David Kavanagh
