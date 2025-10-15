Ep3 - Planning Ahead - The Reform Of Judicial Reform Procedures (Podcast)

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
In Episode 3 of our Planning Ahead podcast series, Michelle
Martin, Partner in the Environment & Planning team at William
Fry LLP, is joined once again by Senior Counsel David Browne SC to
explore one of the most talked about aspects of the Planning and
Development Act 2024 — the reform of judicial review
procedures.
Episode 3 is available below
