Legal News - October 24 (Podcast)

Welcome to our October 2024 edition of Legal News.
Here is a selection of our recent podcasts and publications.
For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.
- Podcast: Court Considers Rent in Withdrawn
Renewal Rights Claim
The plaintiff landlord asked the Court to recognise a new lease with higher rent after the defendant remained in occupation following the expiry of the lease. The Court ruled that tenants have the right, but not the obligation, to a new tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant (Amendment) Act 1980.
- Podcast: New Companies Bill 2024 Aims to
Strengthen Irish Corporate Watchdog's Powers
The Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Bill 2024 seeks to bolster and enhance the powers of the Corporate Enforcement Authority as part of continued efforts to assist Ireland's corporate watchdog in carrying out its statutory functions.
- MiCAR: Updates to the Central Bank's
MiCAR Webpage
The CBI has updated its Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR) web page to reflect recent developments and expand on its views regarding the implementation of the new EU framework for the regulation of crypto-assets.
- Central Bank Remarks on Combatting
Financial Crime
Central Bank of Ireland Deputy Governor Derville Rowland has delivered remarks on the evolving approach to combatting financial crime under the EU package on Anti-Money Laundering / Countering the Financing of Terrorism.
- Coimisiún na Meán Launches
Review of Reporting Mechanisms for Illegal Content under
DSA
Coimisiún na Meán has issued formal information requests to twelve digital service providers about their approach to reporting options for illegal content and points of contact for users under the Digital Services Act.
- The Future of Limited Partnerships:
Understanding the Proposed Reforms
The DETE recently published the General Scheme of Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names Bill 2024, which proposes to reform the limited partnership structure under the Limited Partnership Act 1907.
In Short
- New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Autumn 2024
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – September 2024
- Irish In-house Lawyers Balance AI Opportunities with Regulatory Challenges
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.