8 January 2025

Life Sciences - Digital Health

Our Digital Health Group is recognised as market leader in Ireland, combining subject-matter experience, in-depth industry knowledge and strategic problem-solving to advise our clients in relation to novel legal and regulatory issues in this rapidly evolving sector. Our clients include multinational and start-up pharmaceutical companies, medtech and biotech manufacturers, healthcare organisations, research institutions and telemedicine providers.

Many of our clients are navigating the challenges posed by the convergence of technologies in their products, with medical devices, medicinal products and software being increasingly combined, for example in medical software applications and remote medical technologies. Our Digital Health Group regularly advises on the regulatory and data protection implications of such convergence.

EXPERIENCE

  • Advising a global tech company on the regulation of its telemedicine platform
  • Advising a leading European telemedicine provider on the regulation of its platform and proposed establishment of Irish operations
  • Advising a global administrative service provider for the healthcare industry on the regulation of digital technologies, and its operations and interactions with healthcare professionals and regulators
  • Advising a leading European telemedicine platform on proposed operations in Ireland, including interactions with healthcare professionals, pharmacies and the regulation of e-prescriptions
  • Advising a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler on the regulation of prescriptions and courier delivery of medicinal products
  • Advising a global medical device manufacturer on the delivery of telemedicine services
  • Advising a global financial services and insurance provider on the regulatory aspects of a proposed telemedicine project

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

