21 April 2025

AIFMD II: Timeline To Implementation - One Year On

On 15 April 2024, the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive II (AIFMD II) as regards delegation arrangements, liquidity risk management, supervisory reporting...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Nicholas Blake-Knox,Damien Barnaville,Emmet Quish
On 15 April 2024, the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive II (AIFMD II) as regards delegation arrangements, liquidity risk management, supervisory reporting, the provision of depositary and custody services and loan origination by alternative investment funds entered into force.

Our Irish Asset Management & Investment Funds team have updated our comprehensive timeline outlining the key milestones, leading to implementation of AIFMD II across the EU.

The below highlights the various ESMA deliverables on Level 2 and 3 measures and national transposition requirements, helping fund managers plan effectively for the regulatory road ahead.

Click here to view timeline.

