ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Typical Fund Structures - Private Equity Fund

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Regulated Structure: 24 hour authorisation process. No review of fund documents by Central Bank of Ireland (pre-submission required for funds investing in Irish property and crypto assets).
Ireland Finance and Banking
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1615832.jpg

GENERAL

Regulated Structure: 24 hour authorisation process. No review of fund documents by Central Bank of Ireland (pre-submission required for funds investing in Irish property and crypto assets).

Corporate Structure: the ICAV is a corporate structure specifically designed to be used as a fund vehicle (e.g. accounts not publicly available, no AGMs).

Broad Flexibility: flexibility in relation to investment strategy & policy and not subject to any borrowing or leverage limits. All the typical mechanisms and features of a private equity fund can be accommodated (e.g. waterfalls, carried interest plans, excuse/exclusion).

Marketing Passport: ICAVs with an EU AIFM can avail of the EU marketing passport.

Track Record: proven track record as a regulated & flexible solution used by a number of high profile credit managers.

TAX

Fund level: Exempt from tax on income or gains; VAT exemptions available for provision of management services to Funds

Investor level: No Irish WHT on payments by a Fund to non-Irish resident investors and exempt Irish resident investors; No stamp duty on the issue or transfer of units in a Fund; No Irish tax on income or gains made by non-Irish resident / ordinarily resident investor

Treaty Access: Available in many cases, further facilitated by the use of a Section 110 company subsidiary where required. ICAV is specifically treated as an Irish resident under Ireland/US Tax Treaty and (subject to satisfying ownership requirements of limitation on benefits provisions) is a very efficient vehicle for US source interest income.

* Assumes the ICAV does not hold assets related to Irish land

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More