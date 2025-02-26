Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.11: Look Back To Look Forward 2024 – European Commission

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Darren Maher and Niamh Mulholland, partners in the Financial Institutions Group join Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to reflect on the impact of the Draghi and Letta Reports on the direction of travel of the European Commission and how that is likely to impact the regulation of financial services.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.