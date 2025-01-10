Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)

DORA is part of the European Commission's Digital Finance Strategy designed to uplift existing information communications technology ("ICT") risk management requirements for financial entities and to consolidate these requirements into a single legislative instrument.

The Act comes into force on 17 January 2025 and applies to a wide range of financial entities, including credit institutions, electronic money institutions, investment firms, insurance undertakings and re-insurance undertakings. Importantly, DORA will also result in certain major ICT service providers formally coming within scope of supervision by the European Supervisory Authorities for the first time.

Technical Standards

DORA will be supported by technical standards that provide regulatory guidance in respect of certain key areas under the Act and will be helpful for many organisations as they ramp up their DORA compliance projects in advance of the 17 January 2025 deadline.

DORA Toolkit

Our DORA Toolkit has a series of concise, practical, and easy to read guides and checklists to help Financial Entities implement the requirements introduced by DORA. It can be used to assess your current compliance status against DORA ahead of the 17 January 2025 deadline, and to highlight those areas where further work may be required. To read more about the toolkit, please click on the image below.

