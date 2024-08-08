Legal News – August 24

On 18 July 2024, the Central Bank of Ireland held an industry briefing and discussion on MiCAR, the Central Bank's regulatory approach to crypto, and the authorisation of crypto-asset service providers.

William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to our August 2024 edition of Legal News.

Here is a selection of our recent publications.

For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.

In Short

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.