Legal News – August 24

- Central Bank MiCAR Authorisation and
Supervisory Expectations for CASPs
On 18 July 2024, the Central Bank of Ireland held an industry briefing and discussion on MiCAR, the Central Bank's regulatory approach to crypto, and the authorisation of crypto-asset service providers.
- The Time to (AI) Act is Now: A Practical
Guide to the AI Act
The AI Act is a new European Union directive which regulates artificial intelligence (AI) within the EU. The main objective of the Act is to create a legal framework that ensures AI systems are safe, respects fundamental rights, and fosters innovation.
- Recent Developments in Irish Defamation
Law
In this article, we provide an update on recent developments in Irish defamation law.
- European Regulators Chime in on the
Interplay between Data Protection and AI
On 17 July 2024, the European Data Protection Board released a statement on the important role Data Protection Authorities play within the EU Artificial Intelligence Act enforcement framework.
- Publication of the Justice Plan 2024
– What to Expect
The Department of Justice recently published the Justice Plan 2024 detailing a substantial programme of work for the Department throughout 2024.
- A Practical Guide to the Extraterritorial
Reach of the AI Act
The European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act is poised to become a landmark piece of legislation in AI regulation, with its extraterritorial scope being one of its most significant and far-reaching aspects.
- Recommendations to Reform the Fitness and
Probity Approval Process
The Governor of the Central Bank has endorsed all twelve recommendations in the report of an independent review of the fitness and probity assessment process.
- ARE Taskforce Publishes Plan for
Ireland's Onshore Renewable Electricity
Targets
The Accelerating Renewable Electricity Taskforce has published its Implementation Plan to support Ireland's achievement of its onshore renewable electricity targets by 2030.
- Employment Permits Act 2024 Overhauls
Employment Permits System
The Employment Permits Act 2024 was signed into law in June 2024. Once commenced, the Act will repeal existing employment permit legislation and introduce important changes to the system.
In Short
- Overview – M&A Half-Year Review 2024
- AI, ChatGPT and the EDPB: Regulatory Insights from Taskforce Report
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – July 2024
