The European Green Deal endeavours to reduce the European Union's net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, when compared to 1990 levels, and to make the Union climate neutral by 2050. Integral to achieving this goal is the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Recast (the "EPBD"), which aims to fully decarbonise EU buildings in line with the 2050 deadline. This commitment by the EU reflects the fact that around 40% of energy consumed in the EU is used in buildings. Consequently, reforming the ways in which buildings are heated, insulated, and ventilated are crucial to reducing energy consump­tion and ensuring a zero-emission, fully decarbonised building stock. As of 2024, 85% of EU buildings were constructed prior to 2000 and, amongst those, 75% have a poor energy performance. Their sustainable retrofitting and renovation is thus critical to ensuring that European climate goals are met.

The EPBD finally came into effect on 28 May 2024 and Ireland now has until 29 May 2026 to transpose it into domestic law. The EPBD seeks to decarbonise building stock by increasing the rate of building renovations, reducing energy consumption through sustainable retrofitting, and promoting the uptake of renewable energy in both existing properties and new-builds. While the EPBD sets out clear targets as to the results that need to be achieved (zero emissions), member states do, however, have significant discretion in certain areas as to how to achieve the Directive's goals.

