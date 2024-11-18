Gender Pay Gap Reporting: What Are Employers Doing Now?

As the Gender Pay Gap ("GPG") reporting threshold will drop to business' with 50 or more employees, a significant number of employers will soon be required to report for the first time. These new entrants to mandatory reporting, alongside employers who have been in scope for some time, can expect an increased scrutiny of the GPG reporting regime and the measures they will seek to put in place to address any gaps that arise.

WHAT SHOULD FIRST TIME REPORTING EMPLOYERS CONSIDER DOING NOW?

The key actions to consider now include:

a trial run to identify the relevant quartiles, gather and analyse payroll data and consider what type of narrative information might be provided;

reviewing and enhancing existing policies / procedures regarding recruitment, promotion and remuneration structures;

identifying the key stakeholders who need to be involved in identifying and addressing the GPG; and

taking timely legal advice to interpret the relevant regulations, address any concerns around potential discrimination and ensure compliance with data protection principles.

