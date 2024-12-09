Legal News - December 24

Welcome to our December 2024 edition of Legal News.
Here is a selection of our recent publications, including podcasts recorded by our knowledge lawyers, Tara Rush and Gail Nohilly, discussing developments in the auto-enrolment retirement savings systems and fines imposed on a payment institution by the Central Bank.
- Podcast: CBI penalises payment institution
for safeguarding failures
Podcast discussing an announcement by the Central Bank of Ireland on 21 November 2024 that it had fined BlueSnap Payment Services Ireland Limited €324,240 for breaching requirements of the European Union (Payment Services) Regulations 2018.
- Podcast: Wheels in motion for
auto-enrolment – next steps for employers
Podcast considering the pension auto-enrolment legislative updates and what employers can do to prepare for the 2025 AE launch.
- FCA Bulletin 52 – Market Abuse
Regulation: Analysis
The FCA has recently published Primary Market Bulletin No. 52, which discusses the identification of inside information under the UK Market Abuse Regulation, as well as associated obligations concerning the dissemination of inside information.
- Irish work and residence permissions
overview
Nationals of countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) (the EU plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), UK and Switzerland (Third Country Nationals) must, unless their particular circumstances otherwise allow, obtain prior permission to work if they will work in Ireland for more than 14 days.
- Ireland designates 9 authorities to
safeguard fundamental rights under EU AI Act
This move positions Ireland as a proactive leader in ethical AI governance. The initiative aligns with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) and underscores Ireland's commitment to ensuring that AI systems are developed and deployed responsibly, without compromising public rights.
- Striking the right balance? European Data
Protection Board's legitimate interest
guidelines
On 8 October 2024, the European Data Protection Board recently published draft guidelines for the processing of personal data based on the legal basis of legitimate interest under Article 6(1)(f) General Data Protection Regulation
