Legal News - December 24

Here is a selection of our recent publications, including podcasts recorded by our knowledge lawyers, Tara Rush and Gail Nohilly...

William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

Welcome to our December 2024 edition of Legal News.

Here is a selection of our recent publications, including podcasts recorded by our knowledge lawyers, Tara Rush and Gail Nohilly, discussing developments in the auto-enrolment retirement savings systems and fines imposed on a payment institution by the Central Bank.

In Short

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.