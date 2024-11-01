ARTICLE
1 November 2024

AI Governance And Regulatory Compliance With Barry Scannell And Richard Greene (Podcast)

Technology partner and AI specialist Barry Scannell speaks with Richard Green, DPO & Director EMEA Privacy Counsel for Autodesk about the intersection of data protection and AI.
In the episode they discuss the importance of AI governance in the context of data protection and explore how companies can adapt existing frameworks to address AI-specific concerns. This includes revisiting data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), incorporating AI-specific questions, and updating privacy notices and terms of use to reflect the use of AI technologies.

