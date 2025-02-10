Corporate M&A Update February 2025 - Securities Markets

REVISED EURONEXT DUBLIN LISTING RULES

Revised Euronext Dublin Listing Rules came into effect from 1 January 2025, resulting in significantly reduced continuing obligations for equity issuers, with several previously mandatory obligations removed, including in relation to significant transactions, related-party transactions, dealings in own securities and treasury shares and annual report obligations. The rules previously governing reverse takeovers have been replaced with new rules on "reverse listings".

For more information on other key changes made to the rules, read our Insights: Euronext Dublin Publishes Revised Listing Rules.

DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SECURITIES

From 1 January 2025, issuers within scope of the dematerialisation regulations, which amended the Companies Act 2014, are required to dematerialise all shares on the register, including both new issues and existing shares. In practice this means that share certificates will no longer be issued or valid as evidence of title and entries on the register of members will be replaced by a book-entry record with title evidenced by a statement of holdings from the registrar.

