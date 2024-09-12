Construction & Engineering - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, September 2024

STANDARD FORM CONTRACTS

JCT: Contractors' Termination Rights

In the UK case of Providence Building Services Ltd v Hexagon Housing Association Ltd [2024] EWCA Civ 962, a JCT contract clause gave the contractor an immediate right to terminate if the employer repeated a specified default. The Court of Appeal in England and Wales ruled that the contractor was entitled to terminate immediately for a repeated specified default, even though a right to terminate had not arisen from the first specified default (because the employer had remedied the first specified default in time). Read more in our briefing here: Contractors' Termination Rights under JCT Contracts

JCT

The JCT's 2024 editions of its Standard Building Contract and collateral warranty suite are now available. JCT indicates that key changes include:

amendments to provide for electronic communications for most notices,

streamlining notification procedures in extension of time provisions,

addition of a Relevant Event to cover epidemics,

use of gender-neutral language,

provisions relating to legislative changes in the UK, and

increased alignment with the Construction Playbook, including bringing three previous supplementary provisions into the standard form: collaborative working, sustainable development and environmental consideration, and notification and negotiation of disputes.

JCT also announced the publication this month of the 2024 edition of its Consultancy and Pre-Construction Services Agreements.

In Ireland, we understand that work on the revised RIAI form of Contract is well progressed, and we will provide further updates as soon as they become available.

NEC 4

Three new guidance notes are available: (i) Comparison of the NEC4 Term Service Short Contract (TSSC) with the Term Service Contract (TSC); (ii) Including climate change requirements in the NEC4 Facilities Management Contract (FMC); and Plans and Programmes in the FMC.

LEGISLATION

Screening of Third Country Transactions

The Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 will be commenced in the second half of Q4 of 2024, and guidance will be finalised before commencement. Updated information has been made available by DETE here and here.

The Act sets out a framework to enable the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to review transactions involving foreign investment that may impact on security or public order in Ireland. The Act covers any transaction, acquisition, agreement or other economic activity resulting in a change of control of an asset in Ireland or the acquisition of all or part of any interest in an undertaking in Ireland. Such transactions are notifiable if they meet several criteria. One of the criteria is that the transaction relates to, or impacts upon, a relevant matter. Relevant matters include critical infrastructure (including energy, transport, water, health, communications, media, data processing or storage, aerospace, defence, electoral or financial infrastructure and sensitive facilities, including the land/real estate used crucial for the use of such infrastructure), as well as supply of critical inputs (including energy or raw materials).

Parties to a notifiable transaction are required to submit a notification to the Minister at least 10 days prior to the completion of the transaction. For further information, our briefing on the Act is available here: An Overview of the Upcoming Foreign Investment Screening Regime in Ireland.

SUSTAINABILITY

Cement

We previously mentioned that public bodies would receive new guidance relating to the design of projects and procurement of cement and concrete products, with the intent of achieving a consistent approach to reducing embedded carbon in construction.

Taking account of actions in the Climate Action Plan, the inter-departmental Cement and Construction Sector Decarbonisation Working Group considers that projects commencing design from 1 September 2024 are required, at a minimum, to follow certain standards and practices, described here. Extracts are set out below: