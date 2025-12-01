Qatar Adopts Executive Mechanism For Vehicle Export Restrictions

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI"), in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, has introduced an executive mechanism implementing Circular No. 3 of 2025 ("Circular"), prohibiting the export of new vehicles until they have completed one year of registration with the relevant authorities.

Under the newly adopted mechanism, commercial showrooms and car dealerships are permitted to export vehicles imported from countries other than their country of manufacture.

The mechanism was developed following a comprehensive assessment of the circular's enforcement, stakeholder feedback, and continuous market monitoring.

According to the MoCI, the measure is intended to preserve the balance between supply and demand, curb unjustified price increases for new vehicles, safeguard consumer rights, and protect the interests of commercial establishments in accordance with the Consumer Protection Law.

The MoCI emphasised that all provisions of the Circular remain in force, including the requirement that no vehicle may be exported before completing one full year of registration, except as authorised under the executive mechanism.

The MoCI also urged commercial showrooms and dealerships to comply fully with the Circular and its implementation mechanism, warning that legal action will be taken against violators to ensure market stability and protect consumer rights.

