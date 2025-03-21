Namibia Gears Up To Launch Its First Export Consignment Under AfCFTA

Namibia is set to make history with its first export consignment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Local businesses with consignments ready for shipment this month are being encouraged by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) to take part in this initiative.

Exports will be sent through Walvis Bay or by road, with the official launch scheduled for this month. This move will open up opportunities for Namibian businesses to engage in cross-border trade within Africa.

This milestone follows the recent gazetting of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Tariff Concession, which allows Namibia and other SACU member states to begin trading under the AfCFTA framework. The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT), which signed and ratified the AfCFTA Agreement in 2018 and 2019 respectively, views this as a crucial step towards advancing intra-African trade.

Namibia is now well-positioned to leverage the AfCFTA to drive economic diversification, value chain development, and broader economic transformation, unlocking new opportunities for the country.

