Urban Wetlands At Risk: How India's Environmental Legal Framework Struggles Against Rapid Urban Development

As Indian cities hurtle toward rapid urban expansion, often celebrated in terms of GDP growth, infrastructure, and high-rise skylines, a quieter crisis unfolds at the edge of this development: the disappearance of urban wetlands.

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As Indian cities hurtle toward rapid urban expansion, often celebrated in terms of GDP growth, infrastructure, and high-rise skylines, a quieter crisis unfolds at the edge of this development: the disappearance of urban wetlands. Once central to the health and habitability of cities, these vital ecosystems are now under siege from real estate development, pollution, and poor planning. Urban wetlands regulate floods, purify water, support biodiversity, and offer climate resilience yet they are routinely dismissed as wastelands. This article explores how India’s environmental laws, while well-intentioned, fall short in protecting wetlands from the onslaught of urbanization. Through an examination of legal frameworks, case studies, and governance failures, we explore why these critical urban assets are vanishing and what can be done to reverse the trend.

India’s cities are expanding at an unprecedented pace, swallowing forests, farmlands, and fragile water ecosystems along the way. Among the most vulnerable casualties are urban wetlands—vital ecological systems that help regulate climate, recharge groundwater, prevent floods, and support biodiversity. Despite their indispensable value, urban wetlands across India are steadily disappearing, polluted, encroached upon, and reduced to stagnant wastelands. At the heart of this crisis lies a troubling disconnect: while India has legal instruments aimed at conserving wetlands, these laws are often too weak, too fragmented, or poorly enforced to stand up to the juggernaut of urban development.

ECOLOGICAL IMPORTANCE

Urban wetlands act as “sponges” for rainwater, provide flood buffers, improve surface water quality, and recharge groundwater. They sequester carbon (wetlands contain ~12% of the global carbon pool) and blunt storm surges, helping cities meet climate resilience goals. These wetlands are biodiversity hotspots (supporting fish, birds, amphibians, etc.) and provide fishing and agriculture opportunities in cities. For example, Chennai’s Pallikaranai Marsh (the “lungs of Chennai”) sustains migratory birds and regulates the urban water cycle.

In cities, wetlands also offer recreation, cultural value, and cooler microclimates. Their loss directly reduces flood protection and raises public health risks. (Wetlands worldwide are called “kidneys of the landscape” for their natural purification function)

THREATS FROM URBAN EXPANSION AND DEVELOPMENT

The rapid construction of housing, commercial complexes and roads often involves draining or filling wetlands. As Earth5R notes, many once-“thriving ecosystems” are now “stagnant, toxic water bodies” choked by waste and landfilling. Urban growth (e.g. 925% increase in Bengaluru built-up area 1973–2013) has driven massive loss of lakes/wetlands. Untreated sewage, industrial effluents and solid waste are pumped into urban wetlands. This nutrient and chemical loading causes algal blooms, foul frothing and even fires (as at Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake). Pollutants erode the biodiversity and water-treatment functions of wetlands.

Drainage projects and dewatering for real estate reduce wetland extent. Reclamation of natural channels and floodplains (e.g. East Kolkata’s “waterways” used for fish farming) breaks the connectivity of urban wetland networks. During rains, this causes severe urban flooding (as witnessed in Chennai 2005 and Bengaluru 2017). Multiple, often conflicting, development plans and lack of wetland zoning mean wetlands get ignored or misunderstood as “wastelands” ripe for development. Urban infrastructure (roads, metros) may cut through wetlands without integrated planning.

LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR WETLANDS IN INDIA

Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 : These are the core rules, notified under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986. The 2017 Rules define “wetlands” broadly to include marshes, peatlands, ponds, lakes and even man-made tanks (fresh, brackish or salt) up to 6m depth. They aim to “conserve, manage and maintain the ecological character” of identified wetlands. Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 : This umbrella Act empowers MoEFCC to notify rules and prohibit activities in sensitive areas. The 2017 Wetlands Rules were issued under EPA’s authority. Violations (e.g. filling or polluting a notified wetland) are offences under EPA, with fines/imprisonment. The courts have invoked EPA to protect wetlands (e.g. SC barred re‐purposing of lakes). National and State Plans : The National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) provides funding for wetland restoration and basic surveys gov.in . Similarly, some states have enacted their own wetland/waterbody laws (e.g. Karnataka’s Lake Conservation Act, 2015; initiatives like Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority). Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications also restrict construction in coastal wetlands. Regulated Activities : Under the 2017 Rules, many activities (draining, excavation, permanent construction) are prohibited without high-level clearance. In fact, any activity in a notified wetland’s core zone requires MoEFCC approval on SWA recommendation. However, in practice such clearances have often been bypassed.

INSTITUTIONAL MECHANISMS AND OVERLAPS

Central Agencies : The Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC) heads wetland policy via the National Wetland Committee (now National Wetland Conservation Committee) and funded schemes (NPCA, Wetlands Rejuvenation Programme). The Centre established a Wetlands Portal and a Centre for Wetlands Management (CWCM) for knowledge and planning support. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) also play roles in monitoring and enforcement.

: The Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC) heads wetland policy via the National Wetland Committee (now National Wetland Conservation Committee) and funded schemes (NPCA, Wetlands Rejuvenation Programme). The Centre established a Wetlands Portal and a Centre for Wetlands Management (CWCM) for knowledge and planning support. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) also play roles in monitoring and enforcement. State Wetland Authorities (SWAs) : The 2017 Rules mandate each State/UT form an SWA, chaired by the Environment Minister, to identify and manage wetlands. In theory SWAs are the nodal bodies for wetland protection, coordinating various departments. In reality many SWAs remain under-resourced or dormant, and few wetlands have been formally notified by states.

The 2017 Rules mandate each State/UT form an SWA, chaired by the Environment Minister, to identify and manage wetlands. In theory SWAs are the nodal bodies for wetland protection, coordinating various departments. In reality many SWAs remain under-resourced or dormant, and few wetlands have been formally notified by states. Local Agencies and City Authorities : Municipal corporations, development authorities and water boards handle urban land use and sewage. However, there is no dedicated legal mandate for them to protect wetlands. As one Bengaluru expert noted, “22 departments are involved in lake management. There is no effective coordination… they need a law [or authority] to make it effective.”. This fragmentation means urban wetlands fall through jurisdictional gaps.

: Municipal corporations, development authorities and water boards handle urban land use and sewage. However, there is no dedicated legal mandate for them to protect wetlands. As one Bengaluru expert noted, “22 departments are involved in lake management. There is no effective coordination… they need a law [or authority] to make it effective.”. This fragmentation means urban wetlands fall through jurisdictional gaps. Judiciary and Pollution Boards : When enforcement fails, courts step in. The NGT and High Courts regularly order cities to stop encroachments or clean polluted lakes (e.g. NGT halted work on Bengaluru lakes, Madras HC stopped Pallikaranai encroachment). State PCBs nominally regulate discharges, but powers to enforce wetland zones are limited.

INSTITUTIONAL OVERSIGHT: THE ROLE OF NATIONAL WETLANDS PORTAL, NPCA AND COMMITTEE

India has taken steps to digitize and centralize wetland governance through tools like the National Wetlands Portal, a platform managed by the MoEFCC. This portal serves as a public database and dashboard to facilitate mapping, monitoring, and management of wetlands across the country. States are expected to upload data on notified wetlands, create geo-tagged maps, and submit management plans. As of 2023, over 2,000 wetlands have been mapped through this portal, although formal notification and protection still lag in many states.

In addition to the portal, the MoEFCC has supported the development of a Digital Wetlands Monitoring Tool, available as a mobile and desktop application. This tool enables real-time data entry, geo-tagged site photos, water quality parameters, and hydrological status updates. Developed to assist State Wetland Authorities and field personnel, the app provides a streamlined mechanism for periodic site inspections, capturing changes, and alerting authorities about encroachments or degradation. It enhances transparency and public oversight, offering a digital log of wetlands’ ecological condition and compliance status across districts.

The National Wetlands Committee, an advisory body under the 2017 Rules, supports the MoEFCC in reviewing state action plans, developing policies, and coordinating with State Wetland Authorities. While it contributes technical inputs and guidance, it does not have direct enforcement powers, relying instead on state cooperation and follow-through.

Another key policy tool is the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA). This umbrella scheme combines earlier conservation efforts into a single framework for conserving both wetlands and lakes. NPCA provides financial and technical assistance to state governments for preparing integrated management plans, wetland rejuvenation, and biodiversity preservation. The program also aims to promote stakeholder engagement and enhance the ecosystem services of water bodies. NPCA funding has supported dozens of conservation projects across India, including the restoration of Sasthamkotta Lake in Kerala and Renuka Lake in Himachal Pradesh.

To further support implementation, the MoEFCC also runs Capacity Development Initiatives under the Wetlands Division. These include training programs for state and district-level officials, technical workshops for wetland mapping and hydrological assessment, and the development of manuals and toolkits for wetland monitoring. The Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM) plays a critical role in conducting these sessions and creating best-practice guidelines. These initiatives help bridge the knowledge and technical capacity gaps that often hamper effective wetland governance.

Together, these mechanisms represent progress toward a coordinated framework, but they cannot substitute for robust enforcement, dedicated funding, and local accountability. A more empowered national oversight body with the authority to audit, intervene, and penalize violations may be necessary to scale up wetland conservation efforts effectively.

LIMITATIONS AND LOOPHOLES IN LEGAL PROTECTION

Size and Notification Gaps : The 2017 Rules initially directed states to notify all wetlands above 2.25 hectares, leaving smaller urban wetlands unaddressed. Only in 2022 did the NGT clarify that all wetlands (above 2.25 ha) must get Rule 4 protections. Many urban waterbodies (small ponds, old tanks) remain outside any official protection. Vague “Wise Use” and Permissive Provisions : The concept of “wise use” in rules is subjective and allows continued “permissible” activities. State and local governments can claim development is in the public interest. For instance, East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW) remained under threat despite its Ramsar status, because authorities re-zoned parts and allowed industry beyond EKW’s core function. Enforcement and Coordination Gaps : As Earth5R observes, “enforcement often falters due to fragmented governance, lack of coordination among departments, and regulatory loopholes.”. Without one agency owning wetlands, accountability is weak. In Chennai, a real-estate project near Pallikaranai proceeded with rapid approvals by state agencies, only stopped later by court order. In Kolkata, officials quietly redrew maps to exclude wetland areas from protection. Under-utilization of Committees : The National Wetland Committee’s advisory role is limited. State Wetland Authorities often meet infrequently and lack enforcement teeth. Citizens and NGOs have complained (e.g. P. Behernev’s PIL) that developers misrepresent wetland boundaries in clearances, exploiting these gaps. Ramsar Status Has No Clout : International Ramsar designation has no direct legal power. The East Kolkata Wetlands was declared a Ramsar site in 2002, but “Ramsar status gave no additional legal protection” – even 14 years later there was still no mandated management plan, and illegal construction continued unabated. This highlights how global obligations (like drawing up management plans) are not being enforced.

CASE STUDIES: URBAN WETLANDS UNDER THREAT

Pallikaranai Marsh (Chennai, TN): A ~1,247 ha wetland on Chennai’s periphery (Ramsar site April 2022). It supports migratory birds, aquifer recharge and flood buffering – earning it the nickname “lungs of Chennai”. Yet decades of encroachment have shrunk its core and drained adjoining marshes. In 2025, the Madras HC halted a 14.7-acre luxury apartment project (Brigade Morgan Heights) on Pallikaranai’s fringe, finding it violated the 2017 Wetland Rules (the site lay within the wetland’s “zone of influence”). The court noted “Ramsar designation… imposes sacred duties on the state to preserve these natural treasures”. This case exemplifies administrative failure: local agencies (CMDA, SEIAA) had approved the project despite warnings, prompting judicial intervention. East Kolkata Wetlands (Kolkata, WB) : A 12,500-ha mosaic of sewage-fed fishponds and farmland (Ramsar site 2002) that naturally treats Kolkata’s waste. It was legally protected in a landmark 1992 Calcutta HC order, which prohibited non-fishing/farming use. However, subsequent governments ignored this. Urbanization has steadily encroached: smart-city suburbs were built on filled-in ponds, and a theme park and factories have sprung up on former wetland land. There is still no implemented management plan despite Ramsar obligations. As ecologist Dhrubajyoti Ghosh laments, officials are silent because “they understand what real estate means to their election campaign”. EKW’s story highlights how political will can undermine even court orders and international commitments. Bellandur Lake (Bengaluru, KA): A 930-hectare urban lake on Bengaluru’s southeast (Ramsar site 2022), notorious for toxic froth and even fire incidents (e.g. February 2017). It receives raw sewage from growing suburbs and industrial estates. In Dec 2018 the NGT condemned the “colossal neglect” of Bellandur (and neighboring Varthur) and ordered a ₹500 crore escrow fund for cleanup. The NGT noted “there is not even one millilitre of clean water in the lake”. Weed-clearing and weed-and-detritus dumping continue, highlighting half-hearted implementation. Local journalists note 22 different agencies are involved in lake management, and call for a dedicated “Lake Development Act”, again underscoring fragmented governance. Bellandur shows that even high-court orders and big funding may have little effect if local infrastructure (sewage treatment) and enforcement are lacking.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REFORM

Comprehensive Legal Coverage : The Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, currently exclude wetlands below 2.25 hectares from formal notification and protection, leaving out many critical urban water bodies such as small ponds, tanks, and drainage marshes. The definition of wetlands must be broadened to reflect ecological function rather than arbitrary size thresholds. Laws should explicitly include urban wetlands regardless of area, source (natural or man-made), or hydrological variation. This would close the protection gap for many degraded or unrecognized urban water bodies and help incorporate them into conservation programs. Mandatory Mapping and Notification : Every state and union territory must be directed to conduct comprehensive wetland inventories using modern geospatial and field survey techniques. The mapping must be followed by formal notification of each wetland under the 2017 Rules, ensuring legal protection. These should be publicly accessible through a centralized digital wetland registry, enhancing transparency and accountability. Each notified wetland must have a detailed management plan that outlines zoning, permissible uses, biodiversity goals, and flood buffering strategies. Institutional Strengthening : State Wetland Authorities (SWAs) are key actors but remain functionally weak due to understaffing and inadequate budgets. The central government should establish minimum operational standards for SWAs, including a dedicated core team, hydrologists, urban planners, legal experts, and ecologists. Roles between SWAs, municipal corporations, pollution boards, and other local agencies must be demarcated to avoid duplication and conflicts. An empowered and accountable SWA can coordinate conservation efforts across departments and act as the single-window authority for all urban wetland decisions. Integrated Urban Planning : Wetlands must be integrated into city master plans, local development plans, and municipal building codes. This includes identifying wetlands as no-development zones and treating them as green infrastructure equivalent to roads and utilities. Drainage plans and disaster management strategies should incorporate wetland buffers to absorb rainfall and reduce flood risks. Local Development Authorities and Urban Local Bodies should be mandated to consult SWAs and consider ecological impact assessments before approving any urban development near wetlands. Enforcement and Accountability : The gap between rules and implementation is often due to weak enforcement. Penalties for violations of wetland protection laws must be increased and effectively implemented. The NGT and High Courts must continue to play an oversight role, but new environmental benches or fast-track tribunals can help dispose of wetlandrelated cases expeditiously. Government departments and officials responsible for illegal approvals or dereliction must be held accountable. Satellite monitoring, citizen reporting apps, and third-party audits can supplement traditional enforcement. Community Involvement : Citizens play a vital role in protecting wetlands, often being the first to notice encroachments or pollution. Local stewardship initiatives such as “Wetland Mitras” (friends of wetlands), school programs, and eco-clubs can foster a sense of ownership. NGOs can act as watchdogs, bridge the gap between authorities and communities, and provide technical expertise. Public education campaigns, citizen science drives, and local wetland festivals can make conservation a grassroots movement. Restoration Incentives : Rejuvenating degraded wetlands requires funding, technical inputs, and long-term planning. Urban local bodies should earmark portions of Smart City, AMRUT, and climate adaptation budgets for wetland restoration. CSR funds and public-private partnerships can be tapped to revive water bodies through nature-based solutions such as bio-remediation, constructed wetlands, and stormwater harvesting. Recognizing wetlands as carbon sinks can unlock climate finance and further incentivize their protection.

Urban wetlands are not ornamental relics but critical infrastructures that sustain our cities ecologically, economically, and culturally. Yet, the story across India’s metros reveals a grim pattern of neglect, fragmentation, and reactive governance. Strengthening the legal framework, improving institutional coordination, and mainstreaming wetlands into urban planning are not just environmental imperatives but necessities for the future resilience of India's cities. Without decisive action, we risk losing these natural assets to the very development they are meant to support.

India must choose whether it wants its cities to grow on parched, flood-prone, and polluted land, or through balanced development that values the ecological services wetlands provide. Legal reform, civic engagement, and political will are the urgent ingredients needed to tip the scale in favor of conservation. The fate of India’s urban wetlands will define the sustainability of its urban future.

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