Upholding Trademark Reputation In Counterfeit Markets

LexOrbis is a premier full-service IP law firm with 270 personnel including 130+ attorneys at its three offices in India namely, New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The firm provides business oriented and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement, transaction, and commercialization of all forms of intellectual property in India and globally. The Firm has been consistently ranked amongst the Top- 5 IP firms in India for over the past one decade and is well-known for managing global patent, designs and trademark portfolios of many technology companies and brand owners.

Article Insights

Manisha Singh’s articles from LexOrbis are most popular: in India LexOrbis are most popular: within Privacy, Finance and Banking and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The problem of counterfeit goods has grown into a major global concern, affecting brand owners, consumers, and markets alike. Counterfeit products, ranging from apparel and accessories to electronics and pharmaceuticals, are typically low-quality replicas that illegally use trademarks, logos, packaging, and other intellectual property of reputable brands. The core issue lies in the unauthorised use of registered trademarks and trade dress, which deceives consumers into believing that they are buying genuine products. This not only undermines the brand's reputation but also causes financial losses, dilutes goodwill, and impacts the overall trust that consumers place in branded goods.

Intellectual property rights, particularly trademarks, play a central role in protecting brand identity. When infringers use identical or deceptively similar marks on identical goods, it creates immediate confusion regarding the origin and authenticity of the products. Under the Indian IP law, such acts amount to infringement, passing off, and dilution of the brand's reputation. Trademark owners invest significantly in quality control, advertising, distribution, and brand development, all of which are compromised when counterfeiters exploit their marks without authorisation. As a result, the enforcement of anti-counterfeit measures, including legal, technological, and market-driven measures, has become essential.

Anti-counterfeit enforcement primarily relies on civil remedies, such as injunctions, damages, delivery up of infringing goods, and costs. Courts often grant ex parte injunctions to stop the sale of counterfeit goods at the earliest stage. Investigations, anti-counterfeit raids, seizure of infringing stock, and freezing of bank accounts are common steps taken to prevent ongoing harm. Courts may also award damages, either compensatory or punitive, based on the scale of infringement, conduct of the defendant, and the evidence presented. Even where the exact financial loss may be difficult to determine, courts often award reasonable nominal damages to deter counterfeiters and compensate brand owners for investigative and legal costs.

A recent illustration of these principles is the case of Tommy Hilfiger Europe B.V. vs Partha Chatterjee, where the plaintiff, a well-known global luxury lifestyle brand, discovered that the defendant was supplying large quantities of counterfeit clothing bearing the “TOMMY HILFIGER”, “TOMMY”, “TOMMY SPORT”, “TOMMY GIRL”, and other registered marks of the brand. The defendant, operating under the name “Denim India”, was found to be stocking nearly 8000-10,000 counterfeit products and refused to provide samples, forcing the brand to purchase infringing goods to verify the counterfeiting activity.

The plaintiff contended that the defendant was not only capitalising on the significant goodwill and reputation that the plaintiff has built, but was also trying to create an association or connection with the Plaintiff where none existed. There was a considerable risk that unsuspecting consumers would be misled into purchasing the infringing products under the impression that they originated with the plaintiff, thereby harming not only the plaintiff's reputation and goodwill but also leading consumers to acquire subpar products from the defendant. Despite repeated summons and even substituted service, the defendant remained absent, and the Court proceeded ex parte.

The Delhi High Court found clear evidence of trademark infringement, passing off, and counterfeiting. The Court agreed that the defendant was misleading consumers into believing that the counterfeit products originated from the plaintiff, thereby damaging the brand's goodwill and deceiving consumers with inferior goods. The Court recognised the plaintiff's extensive reputation, large-scale operations in India, and long-standing trademark registrations. Since the defendant had provided no justification for using the marks, and given the scale of infringement, the Court decreed the suit in favour of the plaintiff.

On the issue of damages, the Court relied on the principle that, in cases such as Strix Ltd. vs Maharaja Appliances Ltd., where the defendant does not appear and the evidence is limited, notional damages may be awarded on a fair and reasonable basis. Considering the plaintiff's investigative efforts, litigation expenses, and the magnitude of counterfeit goods discovered, the Court awarded INR 1,50,000 in damages, along with costs of the suit to be computed separately.

In summary, the judgment establishes that courts will not allow counterfeiters to escape liability merely by avoiding participation in the proceedings and will continue to uphold brand rights even in ex parte cases. Cases like this highlight the importance of strong anti-counterfeit frameworks and judicial support. Brands must remain vigilant by constantly monitoring online and offline marketplaces, conducting investigations, and pursuing legal action promptly. Indian courts continue to play a vital role in enforcing trademark rights, protecting the interests of both consumers and brand owners, and ensuring that counterfeiters do not benefit from unlawful use of well-established brands. As e-commerce and cross-border trade increase, coordinated efforts between enforcement agencies, brand owners, and courts remain essential to curb the growing menace of counterfeiting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.